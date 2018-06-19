TshisaLIVE

The Queen's Cleo ran from police in high heels... we're still shook!

Cleo ran faster than a person in the CBD after they hear synchronised whistles

19 June 2018 - 10:02 By Chrizelda Kekana
The love triangle between Cleo, Roy and Mamiki was never going to end well.
If you've been watching The Queen, you will know that Cleo's hubby Roy has been cheating on her with Mamiki and you'd also know that Cleo whooped her a** when she found out. 

But how Cleo escaped jail time last night... was just iconic.

Cleo was chilling with Thato and Schuschu busy explaining how she wished she beat up Mamiki more when she had the chance. Then police showed up and told her Mamiki opened an assault case against her.

Cleo's reaction was really unexpected... just watch it here.

Any sensible person knows that running from police... in heels nonetheless... will not get you far... but Cleo's logic clearly works differently.

Her slyza tsotsi was just iconic! Twitter had the memes to show it:

