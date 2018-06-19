The Queen's Cleo ran from police in high heels... we're still shook!
Cleo ran faster than a person in the CBD after they hear synchronised whistles
If you've been watching The Queen, you will know that Cleo's hubby Roy has been cheating on her with Mamiki and you'd also know that Cleo whooped her a** when she found out.
But how Cleo escaped jail time last night... was just iconic.
Cleo was chilling with Thato and Schuschu busy explaining how she wished she beat up Mamiki more when she had the chance. Then police showed up and told her Mamiki opened an assault case against her.
Cleo's reaction was really unexpected... just watch it here.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : Cleo gets arrested for assaulting Mamiki... pic.twitter.com/cOYkac4Cqi— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) June 18, 2018
Any sensible person knows that running from police... in heels nonetheless... will not get you far... but Cleo's logic clearly works differently.
Her slyza tsotsi was just iconic! Twitter had the memes to show it:
#TheQueenMzansi Police :" Cleo You under arrest"— #DAMN (@CNtiyiso) June 18, 2018
Cleo be like : 🙊😁😁😁👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KTYooR1ZPC
Cleo was like come down officer i'll walk by myself, then boom hhheeeeyyii🏃🏃🏃 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/PYT64qpvUC— Vus Lampard Ndaba (@vus_lampard) June 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— ChristianBale (@Ericanho1) June 18, 2018
Police : Cleo you are under arrest.
Cleo : pic.twitter.com/plxpjRKO2b
Police: Cleo. You're under arrest for assault.— Mooki Motang (@Mo_Motang) June 18, 2018
Cleo: #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/wresHWtWnH
We need more Women like Cleo in SataAfrika who run for their life whenever it's Necessary 😂😂💪👐👏👏#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/eEeUZy4lmc— IG: Less_ego luckyKgotlabeng (@KgotlabengLess) June 18, 2018
Bathong nthuseng ka ngwana o gotweng cleo o dilo tsohle tuu....😂https://t.co/f3JnAKbgJs matwa— Tshepo lefa_M (@Tshepo_Fisher) June 18, 2018
2.O mashata
3.she can run (mind you in heels) 😂😂
Whoever created Cleo👐👐👐 hai this is too much of talent 😍👏💛👊💛#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/mgMspSaO3G
Cleo slyzer tsotsi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SVBaIyWurJ— Nkanyiso (@Nkanyi_Dladla5) June 18, 2018
Cleo faster than a vrrrpha #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IRndcOqlzE— Whothefuck_isTIRO (@Whothef89096683) June 18, 2018