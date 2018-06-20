Musa on joining politics: I want to start foundations not political parties

Businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku may be one of the leaders in his community, assisting and uplifting his area but he says he is not tempted to join the list of celebs looking to join politics.

The Uthando Nes'thembu star recently teamed up with the local government in Umzumbe, KZN to launch a tourism program that now lets people have guided tours of the family's traditional homestead and has worked with the MEC of health in the province on a number of initiatives.

But speaking to TshisaLIVE this week, Musa said that for all the good he does in the community, he doesn't see himself in politics in the future.

"At this stage, I have no intention to go into politics. I lack the courage and ambition. I want to start foundations not political parties.

Musa revealed that his family has already started setting up a foundation to help those in the community in need.

"We see that there is a lot of need for assistance in the area and we think that we can make a difference. The foundation isn't linked to any political parties but we want to uplift the community where we can. We need to bring awareness of poverty, HIV/Aids and education in the area. There is a need for education and solutions, not politicking"

One of the ways in which he is helping is through healing, after he claimed he was visited in a dream where the gift was revealed to him.

"I visit people and help heal them but it is a personal thing. I am not trying to draw attention to it or even open a practice. It must happen spontaneously, like when I am led to heal someone. I won't make it into a career because people will stop praying and think they can only rely on my gift."