IN MEMES: No match on The Perfect Match is a waste of everybody's time!

21 June 2018 - 09:07 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thato Molamu is the host of 'The Perfect Match'.
Imagine dressing up for a speed dating session on national TV only to go home without a date... what a waste of everybody's time.

Viewers of the dating show The Perfect Match, felt cheated after last night's episode produced no matches despite there being a lot of potential for great couples on the show.

The boys didn't seem to have their game on point and the woman, although mostly beautiful, did not seem interested in any of the guys.

So after a full episode, there was not even one date that worked out and tweeps felt like they were better off watching the World Cup.

They had the memes to show it:

Twitter CSI thoughts they had the answers. Here are the five main theories:

1. The potential dates have no concept of what a speed dating actually is...

2. There focus seems to be somewhere else... The host.

3. Other kids are just here to play.

4. It seems the second date is where everything usually crumbles

5. The fact that people still use pick up lines... in 2018? No man!

