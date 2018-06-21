IN MEMES: No match on The Perfect Match is a waste of everybody's time!
Imagine dressing up for a speed dating session on national TV only to go home without a date... what a waste of everybody's time.
Viewers of the dating show The Perfect Match, felt cheated after last night's episode produced no matches despite there being a lot of potential for great couples on the show.
The boys didn't seem to have their game on point and the woman, although mostly beautiful, did not seem interested in any of the guys.
So after a full episode, there was not even one date that worked out and tweeps felt like they were better off watching the World Cup.
They had the memes to show it:
No perfect matches today? What a waste of an episode ... ninezibindi yhooo... how can they so no to these hot ladies? Are they blind? #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/tY0wQm4wqX— Luleko N. Sikunjana (@n_luleko) June 20, 2018
No perfect match for today vele #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/Ufk8wfnI2q— theokmash (@kabeloTheok3) June 20, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi ......well .😂😂😂😂no perfect match😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zIm8rix5eD— Fluffy (@poshtasty) June 13, 2018
Twitter CSI thoughts they had the answers. Here are the five main theories:
1. The potential dates have no concept of what a speed dating actually is...
So you come to a speed~dating show and expect to be given more time to know your potential person!!! #PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/qyp3GxYLG8— Siya_Max (@SiyaMax) June 20, 2018
2. There focus seems to be somewhere else... The host.
#perfectmatchmzansi— Zipporah Kubu🦋🦋 (@Zipporahkubugm1) June 20, 2018
Nooo J and Thembi the chemistry was there😭😭😭any way Thato Molamu is such a fun host 😊😊😊is he single? Am asking for a friend 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/7sNDwYbfVI
3. Other kids are just here to play.
I agree with you Thato— sinah lerato (@sinah_lerato) June 20, 2018
They fooling us
They looked cute maan💜
Thembi and G why though😂#perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/wfLNxRSYdX
4. It seems the second date is where everything usually crumbles
It always Matches Nicely.. Bt the guys ka finishing Ba Swaak Maan 😏😏 The second Date Is where It all Comes Crumbling down #PerfectMatchMzansi jst watch.. pic.twitter.com/kL7DjIdeKF— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) June 20, 2018
5. The fact that people still use pick up lines... in 2018? No man!
Talk about a bomb pick up line! What's your favourite? Take it for a test drive on your next @DebonairsPizza date. Catch #PerfectMatchMzansi in a few. pic.twitter.com/Y7N4ZiuPUy— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) June 20, 2018