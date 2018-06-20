TshisaLIVE

Jay Anstey's talks about fighting for her spot in Mzansi's showbiz world

20 June 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Jay Anstey plays the lead role of Ella in Farewell Ellabella.
Actress Jay Anstey plays the lead role of Ella in Farewell Ellabella.
Image: Via Instagram

Even though trying to accomplish her dream of being a successful actress hasn't always been smooth, Jay Anstey used the numerous rejections she's received along the way as motivation to make her mark.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Jay who plays the lead role Ella in the upcoming local flick Farewell Ellabella alongside Sello Maake ka-Ncube, shared her joy at telling authentic Mzansi stories.

Despite being a child star, Jay made more progress overseas as opposed to SA in the beginning of her career.

"I was doing a lot of international work because there was more of a demand overseas. There's not many local films or productions that had a demand for young white females, particularly at my age then, between 14 and 18, so I kept myself busy with whatever I could find but I had my eye on Isidingo."

However, getting her dream job took quite some time and she had to take a couple of rejections before she got a chance to prove that she didn't have to be an "in demand" demographic to show her talent.

"I always knew from a young age that I would be on Isidingo, I had auditioned three times by the time they took me. All the times they rejected me, they also told me to never give up. I wasn't right for a particular role but they always told me to come back, until I got the Charlie audition and I knew I'd get the role."

Isidingo went on to introduce Jay to Mzansi and also made her a household name but she said she was grateful for the rejection she received before because it taught her to fight for her place in the industry.

"I auditioned for an American TV series called The Triangle and I got the part. I was so excited and about a day before I was supposed to fly to Cape Town to shoot the series and the director called and said, 'we so sorry but we not going to need you anymore because you look a bit too old than the girl we had in mind'. I was devastated. That was my first real rejection, I felt so miserable at that moment and wanted to give up."

Jay has since acted in a number of other television series, including Snitch on M-Net, Rhythm City on e.tv and Young Leonardo for the BBC. She said there's more to look out for from her and Farewell Ellabella is just another milestone in her journey.

Well, you started from the bottom now you're here Jay and you are doing great!

Nyalleng won't fall into the trap that celebs must 'slay' all the time

"You know, you'll be going to your Shoprite to buy food and people will expect you to be slaying or whatever, I'm not about that life.You know, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Azania Mosaka on Real Talk debut: It is not a gossip show

Azania Mosaka knew interviewing Bonang Matheba would be tricky.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

AKA: I sacrificed everything for love

The Mega says that he can now 'big up' DJ Zinhle for being a great mom.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Shashi Naidoo’s house under guard after Gaza outcry 'death threats'

Shashi fears for her life amidst death threats over comments she made about Gaza on social media.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shashi Naidoo gets 'death threats' after calling Gaza a 'sh*thole' TshisaLIVE
  3. Jackie Phamotse 'seeking legal advice' over sex tape charges by Bassie & ... TshisaLIVE
  4. I blew R30k in a weekend trying to impress- Celebs get 'real' with #TheGramSham TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter: Finally OPW gives us a bride that's not about the 'bekezela' life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X