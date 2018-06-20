Jay Anstey's talks about fighting for her spot in Mzansi's showbiz world

Even though trying to accomplish her dream of being a successful actress hasn't always been smooth, Jay Anstey used the numerous rejections she's received along the way as motivation to make her mark.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE, Jay who plays the lead role Ella in the upcoming local flick Farewell Ellabella alongside Sello Maake ka-Ncube, shared her joy at telling authentic Mzansi stories.

Despite being a child star, Jay made more progress overseas as opposed to SA in the beginning of her career.

"I was doing a lot of international work because there was more of a demand overseas. There's not many local films or productions that had a demand for young white females, particularly at my age then, between 14 and 18, so I kept myself busy with whatever I could find but I had my eye on Isidingo."

However, getting her dream job took quite some time and she had to take a couple of rejections before she got a chance to prove that she didn't have to be an "in demand" demographic to show her talent.

"I always knew from a young age that I would be on Isidingo, I had auditioned three times by the time they took me. All the times they rejected me, they also told me to never give up. I wasn't right for a particular role but they always told me to come back, until I got the Charlie audition and I knew I'd get the role."

Isidingo went on to introduce Jay to Mzansi and also made her a household name but she said she was grateful for the rejection she received before because it taught her to fight for her place in the industry.

"I auditioned for an American TV series called The Triangle and I got the part. I was so excited and about a day before I was supposed to fly to Cape Town to shoot the series and the director called and said, 'we so sorry but we not going to need you anymore because you look a bit too old than the girl we had in mind'. I was devastated. That was my first real rejection, I felt so miserable at that moment and wanted to give up."

Jay has since acted in a number of other television series, including Snitch on M-Net, Rhythm City on e.tv and Young Leonardo for the BBC. She said there's more to look out for from her and Farewell Ellabella is just another milestone in her journey.

Well, you started from the bottom now you're here Jay and you are doing great!