WATCH | AKA goes fully in on his new music video - it's CLEAN & TOO LIT!

21 June 2018 - 09:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA's music video is too clean.
AKA's music video is too clean.
Image: JESSE GRANT/GETTY IMAGES

As far as having fun with his music goes, rapper AKA is having the time of his life. Just a few weeks after realising his final album Touch My Blood, he's released the music video for Fully In.

The music video is clean and typical of a SA hip-hop music video. It is mainly shot in black and white and is directed by Alessio Bettocchi.

Side note: It's probably just a coincidence but... even Cassper's last music video is black and white... maybe it's the in thing?.

In the video, AKA is just having fun with his homies on the streets of a hood he's taken over, before busting some seriously smooth dance moves.

Check it out:

Just moments after it was released, the video shot straight to the top ten trending list on SA Twitter.

The #Megacy went onto praise mode and as it turns out Fully In went fully in for most of his fans (see what we did there).

