World reacts to Britain's offer to 'loan' Nigeria their OWN bronze statues
The proposal by the British to "loan" instead of returning the rare Benin Bronzes artefacts has left the internet in a frenzy.
Twitter came alive on Thursday night after Al Jazeera (English) shared an insert in which they showed Hannah Boulton, the British Museum spokesperson explain that not all their African collections in the museum were looted.
It was reported that the British were open to the idea of loaning Nigerians the artefacts which were taken by British forces in 1897.
"It is absolutely not the case that everything in the museum's African collection was plundered or looted or whatever phrase you wan to use. But obviously there are certain circumstances or certain events that happened and certain examples like the Benin Bronzes where that material wouldn't have come into the collection the same way today," she said.
Watch the insert below:
Nigeria wants its bronze statues back. So the British have offered to loan it to them.— Black Lives Matter-SA (@BLM_SouthAfrica) June 22, 2018
Loaning stolen artifacts to its original owner? Wow😮
pic.twitter.com/nnuRLMVPoK
According to The Telegraph UK, the rare statues ended up in museums and galleries around the world. Nigeria has sought their return since independence from Britain in 1960.
Twitter was shocked that the British could really make such an offer to the Nigerians, considering the fact that the rare artefact actually belong to Nigeria.
They had just the memes to express their shock.
June 20, 2018
They TRIED it... pic.twitter.com/WyZPRj7ZJo— Marcelle Irons (@FreezeCurl) June 21, 2018
"loan"? pic.twitter.com/MyzyAue3El— OBI 🇳🇬✨ (@obinnaya_) June 20, 2018
The mind bending you have to do to come up with this as a solution pic.twitter.com/kE13ERhnhA— Beyonce's Trap Queen Persona (@Tai76) June 20, 2018
Crazy stuff, how can you loan someone their own possessions.... Really! pic.twitter.com/ll2yf9ils8— Robert Mutasa (@robert_mutasa) June 21, 2018
June 21, 2018
wym loan pic.twitter.com/IehA8bAoj7— Esteri 🤪✨ (@estheraminat_) June 21, 2018
Loan? pic.twitter.com/lm1uX5Zx4N— syndy (@SynthiaGreen) June 20, 2018
Some even suggested that maybe Black Panther's Kill Monger to go get them.
Yes. Will you be able to drop by and remind them to return our treasures today? 😁 pic.twitter.com/t6zWYfunA1— David F.K. Mpanga (@dfkm1970) June 21, 2018
This should be Nigeria right now pic.twitter.com/70GoqjIHZo— Lincoln Anthony Blades (@lincolnablades) June 21, 2018
Basically, Africa is like...