TshisaLIVE

World reacts to Britain's offer to 'loan' Nigeria their OWN bronze statues

22 June 2018 - 11:27 By Chrizelda Kekana
Some of the artifacts that are part of the Benin Bronze collection.
Some of the artifacts that are part of the Benin Bronze collection.
Image: Via Twitter/Al Jazeera

The proposal by the British to "loan" instead of returning the rare Benin Bronzes artefacts has left the internet in a frenzy.

Twitter came alive on Thursday night after Al Jazeera (English) shared an insert in which they showed Hannah Boulton, the British Museum spokesperson explain that not all their African collections in the museum were looted.

It was reported that the British were open to the idea of loaning Nigerians the artefacts which were taken by British forces in 1897.

"It is absolutely not the case that everything in the museum's African collection was plundered or looted or whatever phrase you wan to use. But obviously there are certain circumstances or certain events that happened and certain examples like the Benin Bronzes where that material wouldn't have come into the collection the same way today," she said. 

Watch the insert below:

According to The Telegraph UK, the rare statues ended up in museums and galleries around the world. Nigeria has sought their return since independence from Britain in 1960.

Twitter was shocked that the British could really make such an offer to the Nigerians, considering the fact that the rare artefact actually belong to Nigeria.

They had just the memes to express their shock.

Some even suggested that maybe Black Panther's Kill Monger to go get them.

Basically, Africa is like...

Spikiri: I miss Senyaka every day, I worry who may be next

The trompies star is going to honour his friend at tribute concert in August.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Polygamist Musa wants a 'whole nation' of kids

He's going for a soccer team, subs and all.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Lerato K on 'fake friends': I don’t know how many times I've held my tongue

Lerato Kganyago says she even confronted someone about this.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kagiso Modupe gets political on new TV role, but will he get the land back?

You won't believe who Kagiso would choose in his "celeb political party"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hol' up? Did Cassper Nyovest just say AKA provoked him... again? TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Zinhle on being labelled 'lazy' and picking up the pieces after AKA left TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA 'still in love' with DJ Zinhle but the focus is co-parenting... for now TshisaLIVE
  4. Jessica Nkosi breaks her silence on her man & pregnancy: 'I don't want any ... TshisaLIVE
  5. #BonangOnRealTalk | It was 'a lot of things...' - Queen B TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X