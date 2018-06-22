World reacts to Britain's offer to 'loan' Nigeria their OWN bronze statues

The proposal by the British to "loan" instead of returning the rare Benin Bronzes artefacts has left the internet in a frenzy.

Twitter came alive on Thursday night after Al Jazeera (English) shared an insert in which they showed Hannah Boulton, the British Museum spokesperson explain that not all their African collections in the museum were looted.

It was reported that the British were open to the idea of loaning Nigerians the artefacts which were taken by British forces in 1897.

"It is absolutely not the case that everything in the museum's African collection was plundered or looted or whatever phrase you wan to use. But obviously there are certain circumstances or certain events that happened and certain examples like the Benin Bronzes where that material wouldn't have come into the collection the same way today," she said.

Watch the insert below: