TshisaLIVE

'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man

26 June 2018 - 14:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Siya and Rachel Kolisi have been raising a small family together.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi have been raising a small family together.
Image: Via Rachel's Instagram

Rachel Kolisi divided social media this week when she responded to a Twitter user's thirsty tweet by telling the woman to respect her relationship.

The rugby player won over even those who don't watch sport when he was recently made captain of the Springboks, so he has a lot of converts who think he is eye-candy.

One fan was responding to a question about pursuing someone in a relationship, when they suggested that they would make exception for only one person and called Siya a  whole "type".

Unfortunately for her, Siya's wife had seen a clip where TV personality Lorna Maseko spoke about her friend "wanting to date a black man" and Siya's name came up. Rachel said she watched a show where a celebrity had encouraged her friend to go after a married man and was not impressed.

In a series of tweets, Rachel warned women to back off and respect her relationship.

Rachel and Siya's manager Paul van den Berg told TshisaLIVE the couple would not comment on the incident, while Lorna Maseko said she was in a meeting and unable to comment.

Meanwhile, social media was left shaking by Rachel's "women to women" chat and were quickly divided over whether she was right to defend her relationship with her man or shouldn't have taken the comments so seriously.

WATCH: This Shashi Naidoo skit is everything

Shashi has kept a low profile since the incident.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Mshoza says she downgraded for love

"I was trying my level best to make it work but at the same time, I realised I was killing myself instead."
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Koketso Mophuting's tackles 'prostitution' in new campaign

Koketso Mophuting is a woman with a voice and she plans to use it fully, no matter who it may rub up the wrong way. Her first topic to tackle? ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Lindiwe Suttle weighs in on Kim K 'cultural appropriation' backlash TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle isn't a fan of labels and being called 'rubbish' ticks her off TshisaLIVE
  5. Does AKA want more kids? Is he single? Here's the tea, fam TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
X