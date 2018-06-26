'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man
Rachel Kolisi divided social media this week when she responded to a Twitter user's thirsty tweet by telling the woman to respect her relationship.
The rugby player won over even those who don't watch sport when he was recently made captain of the Springboks, so he has a lot of converts who think he is eye-candy.
One fan was responding to a question about pursuing someone in a relationship, when they suggested that they would make exception for only one person and called Siya a whole "type".
Unfortunately for her, Siya's wife had seen a clip where TV personality Lorna Maseko spoke about her friend "wanting to date a black man" and Siya's name came up. Rachel said she watched a show where a celebrity had encouraged her friend to go after a married man and was not impressed.
In a series of tweets, Rachel warned women to back off and respect her relationship.
He’s not “a type”. He’s a married man responsible for 4 children. https://t.co/HJwOq7079G— Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) June 25, 2018
I watched a local tv show last week where a local “celeb” was encouraging her friend to “go after/date/hook up” with Siya Kolisi. Had to rewind a few times to make sure I heard right.— Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) June 25, 2018
Just a side note. I’ve been there for all the good times. But I’ve also been there for ALL the bad times. Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me.— Rachel Kolisi (@Rachie52) June 25, 2018
Rachel and Siya's manager Paul van den Berg told TshisaLIVE the couple would not comment on the incident, while Lorna Maseko said she was in a meeting and unable to comment.
Meanwhile, social media was left shaking by Rachel's "women to women" chat and were quickly divided over whether she was right to defend her relationship with her man or shouldn't have taken the comments so seriously.
You tell them @Rachie52 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xu0wN1RRWB— Tiffany Barbuzano (@TiffanyBarb) June 25, 2018
Woman to Woman, I have 3 words for you,— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 25, 2018
Trust. Your. Man pic.twitter.com/3V6woMJDZT
Rachel Kolisi: "Honestly this should go without saying. Respect my relationship and woman to woman. Respect me."— WordOnTheSkreet™ Podcast (@LrdPrettyFranco) June 25, 2018
SA women: pic.twitter.com/iC7soDdWGT
#BlackTwitter— Iqabakazi (@Cool_Imani) June 25, 2018
Rachel Kolisi: "leave my husband alone!"
Xhosa girls: pic.twitter.com/XNWxk8aggq
You are looking for respect from the wrong people. As much as you find eg "Brad Pitt" sexy so will people find Siya sexy. If you were secure in your marriage then you wouldn't be here entertaining this. Let Siya deal with this and stay out of it otherwise you can be made the fool pic.twitter.com/BLZdrIbVBw— Miss B (@BrendaKlassen) June 25, 2018
Rachel Kolisi: “My man is not a type!”— sosa (@pulevvs) June 25, 2018
PTA girls: pic.twitter.com/5pQM36Ehd4
Rachel you need to calm down sis.. Siya Kolisi is a grown ass man who can make his own decisions.. give him a little bit more credit than you're currently giving him. pic.twitter.com/kfQ1iSif4f— □■□■□ (@Max_crimson101) June 26, 2018