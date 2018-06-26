WATCH: The cutest AKA stan moment ever!
But guys! AKA is just winning more hearts over, hey.
No longer is he pushing people off stage, losing his eish on social media and just... angry. And even when he is angry (Hello Shane Eagles) then he owns it and fixes it.
So, to add some warmth to your heart, the Mega was performing when he spotted a kid in the crowd signing and dancing to all of his songs.
He pulled her up on stage and grooved with her.
We stan!
"While I was performing earlier, I saw this little girl dancing and singing along to EVERYTHING. I pulled her up on stage and jammed with her ... This is why God has given me my gift ... to make people happy 😍😍 This is the type of thing I live for ❤️ THIS is what being a performer and being a musician is about ... SPREADING LOVE ❤️ #TouchMyBlood 🔴 POW!!!!! 💥💥"
Watch the video below and think about your idol recognising you and pulling you on stage.
What a time to be alive.