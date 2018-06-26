WATCH: The cutest AKA stan moment ever!

But guys! AKA is just winning more hearts over, hey.

No longer is he pushing people off stage, losing his eish on social media and just... angry. And even when he is angry (Hello Shane Eagles) then he owns it and fixes it.

So, to add some warmth to your heart, the Mega was performing when he spotted a kid in the crowd signing and dancing to all of his songs.

He pulled her up on stage and grooved with her.

We stan!