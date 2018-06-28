'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure
You know what they say about preacher's kids? They are usually complete opposites of their preacher parents or are the exact replicas of their parents, but Nay Map's told TshisaLIVE he doesn't fall into either of the stereotypical categories.
The Uzalo actor spoke to TshisaLIVE about the many times he's had to burst the myths that people build whenever they find out that he's a preacher's kid.
"Yes, I am a pk (preacher's kid) but it is only one of the many things that have contributed to who I am. A person's upbringing has a huge impact on how we turn out. At the same time it doesn't necessarily mean that a bad upbringing means that you turn out as a bad person. We all get to a point in our lives where you now need to start to make a decision yourself. It all starts with you."
Nay Maps, who said he was definitely shaped by his involvement at church in his developing stages, explained even then he had to make up his own mind about the kind of man he wanted to be.
"Life is what you chose to make of it, preacher's kid or not. Yes, the contribution of a solid foundation really counts but other things you need to figure out yourself."
Nay plays the role of Mxolisi Xulu, who recently became one of the most talked about characters on Uzalo after he gave the performance of his life at his mom's (which was played by Leleti Khumalo) funeral.
The actor, who also doubles up as songwriter and a singer, said that church also played an important role in nurturing his musical gift.
He also said that he's been hard at work preparing a song which he promises will be out before the end of 2018.
"If God has given you talent or interests or passion in something, he expects you to put in the time. So you have to prioritise and when you do that, that is when things will happen for you and you'll fulfil your destiny.".