'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

You know what they say about preacher's kids? They are usually complete opposites of their preacher parents or are the exact replicas of their parents, but Nay Map's told TshisaLIVE he doesn't fall into either of the stereotypical categories.

The Uzalo actor spoke to TshisaLIVE about the many times he's had to burst the myths that people build whenever they find out that he's a preacher's kid.

"Yes, I am a pk (preacher's kid) but it is only one of the many things that have contributed to who I am. A person's upbringing has a huge impact on how we turn out. At the same time it doesn't necessarily mean that a bad upbringing means that you turn out as a bad person. We all get to a point in our lives where you now need to start to make a decision yourself. It all starts with you."