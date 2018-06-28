TshisaLIVE

Wow! Mabitsela ancestors are doing the most to principal Thobakgale neh?

28 June 2018 - 10:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Twitter feels like principal Thobakgale deserves everything she's getting because of how she treated Leshole.
If there's one thing you should know about the Twitter streets, is that tweeps hold grudges and they hardly ever forget the people who have done them or their favourite characters wrong. Last night's episode of Skeem Saam had tweeps feeling like Leshole was being avenged... finally!

Leshole (played by Thabo Mkhabela) is loved by Skeem Saam viewers and there was a time when his character was going through the most at the hands of many people, one of them being principal Thobakgale (played by Elizabeth Serunye).

So, when the walls came tumbling down all around principal Thobakgale last night, tweeps concluded that the Mabitsela ancestors were doing a duty that was long overdue. The principal, who has stolen and misused school funds, is going down for her crimes and Twitter is here for it.

Tweeps shared memes about how they really wanted to feel sorry for her but couldn't do it because she was such a "cow" to Leshole. 

