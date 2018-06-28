'I live for a living' - Perfect Match gives Twitter an iconic new slogan
Tired of having people suss you up based on your job? Worry no more, there's a classic new reply you can use!
"What do you do for a living?"
That is the one question that most people use to classify others and it's not always cool when someone asks you this, but now, thanks to Perfect Match's Sibusiso we have a new way to answer the boring ol' question!
These days people don't even ask for your name before they ask to borrow an iPhone charger and what you do for a living. And, judging by last night's episode of Perfect Match it seems tweeps are over such questions and crowned Sibusiso 'Man of The Episode' after he answered the question with:
"I live for a living".
Twitter went crazy at Sibusiso's "genius" answer, although his potential date didn't seem as impressed.
If you are going to be using this answer too, you should know it may imply that you're hiding your occupation or you're unemployed. But otherwise, it's a great answer if you want people to mind their own...
Twitter had just the right memes for it.
"I live fOr a living"— Ofentse Chake (@Ofee_Captivator) June 27, 2018
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Guyzini, WTF is happening on this shOw?!#perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/sMqp8otAEw
#perfectmatchmzansi "I live for a living" pic.twitter.com/Cen08Asoyz— ntomeeM101 (@ntombeeM101) June 27, 2018
#PerfectMatchMzansi I Live For A Living😥😂😂😂😣 pic.twitter.com/jaaz1jqQmG— S N A P (@snapjiggar) June 27, 2018
Girl : what do you do for a living ?
Guy: I live for a living
Let's just shutdown the show there is no hope for these singles pic.twitter.com/ngUEMoMA1Z
Her: What do you do for a living?
Him: I live for a living pic.twitter.com/Svvj00kdA2
Her: "What do you do for a living?"— Lesego Nko (@SegoNose) June 27, 2018
Him: "I live for a living"#PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/Qakwwdxrza
"I live for a living"
Perfect answer😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1hlrsB33tN
#perfectmatchmzansi what do yu do for a living— Ndonenhle (@MathenjwaZinhle) June 27, 2018
Sbusiso : i live for a living pic.twitter.com/qizhfawo79
#perfectmatchmzansi I live for a living.. pic.twitter.com/XN7k3MiOXj— Orefile (@OrefileRea) June 27, 2018