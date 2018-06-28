TshisaLIVE

'I live for a living' - Perfect Match gives Twitter an iconic new slogan

Tired of having people suss you up based on your job? Worry no more, there's a classic new reply you can use!

28 June 2018 - 09:43 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thato Molamu is the host for the speed dating show Perfect Match.
Thato Molamu is the host for the speed dating show Perfect Match.
Image: Via Instagram

"What do you do for a living?"

That is the one question that most people use to classify others and it's not always cool when someone asks you this, but now, thanks to Perfect Match's Sibusiso we have a new way to answer the boring ol' question!

These days people don't even ask for your name before they ask to borrow an iPhone charger and what you do for a living. And, judging by last night's episode of Perfect Match it seems tweeps are over such questions and crowned Sibusiso 'Man of The Episode' after he answered the question with:

"I live for a living".

Twitter went crazy at Sibusiso's "genius" answer, although his potential date didn't seem as impressed.

If you are going to be using this answer too, you should know it may imply that you're hiding your occupation or you're unemployed. But otherwise, it's a great answer if you want people to mind their own...

Twitter had just the right memes for it.

'Life is what you chose to make of it,' says Nay Maps on 'pk' pressure

Nay Maps says "life is what you make it" not what others think it should be, even when you are a preacher's kid.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Nyalleng Thibedi on motherhood: It teaches you to be selfless

The best thing about being Nyalleng Thibedi is being a mommy!
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka on Shona collab with Karen Zoid: It'll surprise you

Pair cross language boundaries to release new song.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Mona Monyane returns to screens & it's on Skeem Saam!

It's been two years since we saw her on screens.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  2. D'banj and his wife lose 13-month-old son in drowning accident - reports TshisaLIVE
  3. There's a whole #CassperNyoempty trend, courtesy of no chill in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I created you' - AKA takes shots at Shane Eagles after apparent 'diss' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X