OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type

Since that whole “stay away from my man” Twitter rant from Rachel, I’ve been trying to figure out if her reply helped her in any way or just increased her problems…

This song came to mind.

“Hello… May I please speak to Barbara?”

“Barbara, this is Shirley. You might not know who I am but the reason I’m calling you is because… I was going through my ol’ man’s pockets this morning and I just happened to find your name and number.”

“So woman to woman, I don’t think it being anymore than fair than to call you and let you know where I’m coming from…”

When you listen to Shirley Brown start this conversation (with Barbra’s voicemail) over that beautiful bass guitar sound in the background in her song Woman to Woman, there are two conclusions you can make.

One, Shirley is a confident woman, who is marking her territory. Two, Shirley is an insecure woman who is scared that Barbra will make her man leave her for a reason known only to her.

Now, the story of Shirley might as well be the story of Nomsa, Lerato, Palesa or Rachel in Soweto, in Mthatha or in the burbs somewhere in Cape Town.

As a woman, there’s always some guy taking chances thinking he can get with you. That would mean there’s always a woman looking at your man like, “Oh yeah he can get it”. These things happen whether you are a celebrity or a just plain ol’ somebody.

Rachel’s reply caused a frenzy on Twitter because the actual tweep that spoke about Siya being a “type” also clearly said she’s not interested in him. It was a clip from Bonang Matheba's reality show featuring Lorna Maseko that allegedly ignited Rachel’s anger, but seemed harmless. Well, to me at least.

The clip features Lorna having a conversation with some people and Siya's name pops up abruptly when Lorna says the woman next to her apparently wants to date a black guy. Rachel said she had watched a clip where a celebrity had encouraged her friend to go after Siya, although the verdict is out on what exactly was said and if it can be considered "encouraging."