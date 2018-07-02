TshisaLIVE

From witchcraft to tears: 14 hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran's sold out tour

02 July 2018 - 11:49 By Kyle Zeeman
Ed Sheeran is coming to SA next year but not everyone is happy.
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF

Ed Sheeran is headed to Mzansi next year but most of the masses are just going to have to see him in a photograph (see what we did there?) after his shows sold out in hours.

It is often said that South Africans leave things to the last minute, but they weren't playing when tickets were released for Ed's shows in Cape Town and Joburg next March.

Within 24 hours of systems opening for bookings, there was dololo tickets left. In fact, the demand for tickets was so great, Computicket's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays. 

High traffic volumes and technical issues left thousands of fans angry and venting on social media. 

After it was announced that both shows were sold out, the streets were in a mess of moods.

Here are just 15 reactions that had us in tears.

So much excitement

It was like Ginger appreciation day on the streets

For others, it felt like God had abandoned us

You've been waiting your whole life for this, and now it's gone

This could be the last time you see him in your lifetime.

It's worse than a break-up

Let's just blame witchcraft

Make sure you know where your tickets are, neh?

Or just sell them closer to the time

If you still don't have, maybe send Ed a DM to hook you up?

Or ask his famous friends to pull a favour for you

Or get yourself a blesser...

Some are going with their mama and winning #ChildOfTheYear

And now for the debate around who should open for him?

Ed Sheeran is heading to South Africa

You've got plenty of time to start saving those coins.
TshisaLIVE
