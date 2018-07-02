From witchcraft to tears: 14 hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran's sold out tour
Ed Sheeran is headed to Mzansi next year but most of the masses are just going to have to see him in a photograph (see what we did there?) after his shows sold out in hours.
It is often said that South Africans leave things to the last minute, but they weren't playing when tickets were released for Ed's shows in Cape Town and Joburg next March.
Within 24 hours of systems opening for bookings, there was dololo tickets left. In fact, the demand for tickets was so great, Computicket's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays.
High traffic volumes and technical issues left thousands of fans angry and venting on social media.
After it was announced that both shows were sold out, the streets were in a mess of moods.
Here are just 15 reactions that had us in tears.
So much excitement
mood after getting @edsheeran tickets pic.twitter.com/Bz1nrE9P9Z— Mother of Friendzone 😊 (@mommy_snoogums) June 30, 2018
It was like Ginger appreciation day on the streets
Never has a ginger been more loved by South Africans#29June#EdSheeran #edsheeransouthafrica pic.twitter.com/MpbgzBZzKI— Thiart Li ⏺Shenay O'Brien (@thiartli_shenay) June 29, 2018
For others, it felt like God had abandoned us
@edsheeran tickets sold out.. why has God forsaken me pic.twitter.com/0zYvmYyLHm— Zoe (@Zoe_Mad_) July 1, 2018
You've been waiting your whole life for this, and now it's gone
when you’ve been waiting for @edsheeran to come to South Africa since you were 14 but Cape Town got sold out and you didn’t get a ticket🙃🙃🙃 #stillcrying #edsheeransouthafrica pic.twitter.com/Ev6139E6R4— dylan o' brien 💕 (@stylesamnesiax) June 30, 2018
This could be the last time you see him in your lifetime.
@edsheeran tickets are sold out and tbh I'm feel like shit because I really wanted to go and now I can't 😥 who knows when he'll come back to SA— Mia Irwin (@miamomba) July 1, 2018
and to think I was excited
It's worse than a break-up
"What's worse than a break up?"— Member💖 (🇧🇷⚽️) (@Miss_Audz) June 29, 2018
Me: Ed Sheeran’s South African tour is completely sold out and I haven't got my ticket yet.💔💔😭😭#DivideTourSA #EdSheeranSouthAfrica
Let's just blame witchcraft
Ed Sheeran's 2019 SA tour sold out already? Perfect witchcraft, pure and simple.— Vibranium Soul (@netmorris_) July 1, 2018
Make sure you know where your tickets are, neh?
So Ed Sheeran's South African tour is sold out, that time the event is next year... come December, most of them won't know where their tickets are...— Tshepo Fux Mofokeng (@Fux_lavida) June 29, 2018
Or just sell them closer to the time
I bought tickets for @edsheeran concert in Johannesburg.— 🖖l e t h a b o Maesela (@WineAtMidnight) June 28, 2018
I'm gonna sell them in the black market few days before the concert
If you still don't have, maybe send Ed a DM to hook you up?
@edsheeran sweety, I’m so desperate. I really NEED to see you perform. Those SA tickets sold out So fast. I’m in denial. My heart can’t take this ☹️.— Buhle (@that_bubble) June 30, 2018
Or ask his famous friends to pull a favour for you
hi hello friend can you please get your mate @edsheeran to come to durban for his south africa tour because it kinda sucks that artists go EVERYWHERE in SA except to us & i didn’t get tickets to Joburg or Cape Town’s concert & I’m broken tbh 💔— levashti :) (@angelivnjh) June 29, 2018
guaranteed to be a sold out show :) https://t.co/tgo3vDCzE3
Or get yourself a blesser...
I'd love to go to Daughtry's concert in October and then to Ed Sheeran's one next year😭 qha imali ayikho. Someone must love me and buy me tickets.— Yekis💕 (@sisipho_yekis) June 30, 2018
Some are going with their mama and winning #ChildOfTheYear
My mom texted me that she wants Ed Sheeran tickets and because she all but never asks for sweet things like things I had to oblige. I'm broke but yo, family 🙏— medium dick energy (@blackboyjoy13) June 29, 2018
And now for the debate around who should open for him?
"Who should open for @edsheeran?" - I don't know maybe the clouds so that oke can get some sun.— SABC Too (@SABCtoo) June 29, 2018