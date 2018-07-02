From witchcraft to tears: 14 hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran's sold out tour

Ed Sheeran is headed to Mzansi next year but most of the masses are just going to have to see him in a photograph (see what we did there?) after his shows sold out in hours.

It is often said that South Africans leave things to the last minute, but they weren't playing when tickets were released for Ed's shows in Cape Town and Joburg next March.

Within 24 hours of systems opening for bookings, there was dololo tickets left. In fact, the demand for tickets was so great, Computicket's booking website was swarmed with more people than Bree taxi rank during December holidays.

High traffic volumes and technical issues left thousands of fans angry and venting on social media.

After it was announced that both shows were sold out, the streets were in a mess of moods.

Here are just 15 reactions that had us in tears.