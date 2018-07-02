Boitumelo made a great bachelor, but Twitter is here for the cameraperson!
It is generally hard to get the stamp of approval from these Twitter streets but last night's Date My Family bachelor Boitumelo "Gaddafi The Poet" Mainganya had them eating out the palm of his hands.
However, it was the camera person's handy work that viewers actually tuned in for, because as you might or might not know, he/she is TOO MUCH! with the lenses.
While it seemed the Limpopo-born Boitumelo could do no wrong in Twitter's eyes because his eloquence, style and personality seemed to tick all the right boxes, Twitter is always looking for shade. And the cameraperson is ever-generous in that department.
So first, they appreciated the bachelor and all his charming ways...
Rt if you think his personality is amazing #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oB1BTNuDhn— Ronald (@Manyiki) July 1, 2018
Who else think this guy is nice?🔥#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/zvWtEpi5aA— IG:thukelaseamoney (@thukelaseamoney) July 1, 2018
Rt if you love him #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bWnK5D1ZpZ— Diego chuene (@Diegochuene) July 1, 2018
Gifted @Gaddafi_de_poet renders a powerful poem that is particularly poignant in how it talks to an ill that not only plagues S. Africa, but many parts of Africa, the persecution of those living with albinism. @ArtsCultureSA also launched the #AlbinismActivismCampaign this year. pic.twitter.com/p2pFOrLtZn— Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Zamani Mbatha (@Donald_leng) July 1, 2018
By far who's with me in saying Boitumelo is the best bachelor of the season? pic.twitter.com/vOK0Sv0dEs
Then in true Twitter style they moved onto the very vital shade throwing, courtesy of the cameraperson of course. And uh... he/she never disappoints.
Side note... he/she also seems to have a shoe fetish yazi... *insert thinking face*
See evidence below:
#DateMyFamily guys I'm on the road driving from Eastern Cape, I've missed DMF, how did the camera man do, did he make us proud as usual? pic.twitter.com/9ZcD9XQB5H— Boikanyo Sere (@Boikay_Sere) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Bobo slay queen (@Bobombhele) July 1, 2018
That’s y we love the camera 🎥 guy 🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4rlalXkZvG
The #DateMyFamily camera guy ustouti. Running his camera all over show. Yazi he embarrasses the people on the show in front of phambi kwabantu.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/d2M8i9fRXF— Inanda Chief. #Cebisa (@ManqobaShangase) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily mara camera man won't see heaven stru!🤞🙆 pic.twitter.com/TrdlGXgQsW— nhlanhla xulu (@nhlanhlaxulu4) July 1, 2018
#Datemyfamily camera guy is sooooooo sneaky yhuuu pic.twitter.com/rJNHVWkYF3— 🗽He did it for Drake👑 (@_XanzOctober) July 1, 2018
A rare picture of my Hero "Camera Guy" Before making the things happen to be done #DateMyFamily 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MAlXbtzZRs— Tash (@The_Boy_Tash) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily camera person and the voice over guy this episode... same whatsapp group. Savage... you made our season finale 👏👌👊 pic.twitter.com/PObsKgfJVl— Observer (@ObserverHead) July 1, 2018
The camera guy came through once again😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oej9j4ABRo— Bisa. (@Afro_Xazz) July 1, 2018
As we bid farewell to #DateMyFamily let's give a round of applause to the camera man for showing us shoes that tell a history. Does he perhaps have a shoe or foot fetish? pic.twitter.com/tfCOabnCJC— Christo (@ChristoThurston) July 1, 2018
#DateMyFamily hehehehehe what a way to exit the show camera guy showing the poor girls cavela nedolo lakhe elimanzi I just died pic.twitter.com/eUiB3tWD0M— LaMandi_Ma (@My_Lady3822560) July 1, 2018
The cameraperson and the voice over artist of Date My Family should get raises at work (cc. Mzansi Magic) because they are full-on MVPs.
Until next season mense, thank you for the moments... From us and Twitter with love!