Thula Sindi to return to Rosebank with a new store after legal battle

Designer Thula Sindi plans to reopen his high-class boutique in Rosebank soon, after a dispute with a former prospective business partner saw the store shut its doors for nearly a year.

Thula's store was closed for business in August last year amidst a legal battle between himself and a prospective business partner, but he told TshisaLIVE this week that he was ready to put the matter behind him and try again with the store.

"I don't talk about it, it'll just make the other person famous. They don't matter and my life carries on. The legal stuff is for the lawyers. I have put it behind me."

He said he was looking to open the store's doors either this past weekend or early this week. But if you are expecting to go visit at his old premises, you'll find dololo Thula Sindi.

"We are now downstairs, opposite M.A.C. There is a lot of traffic and the mall is redirecting its traffic. It is the prime position that I always wanted. It is a little smaller than the one before but it's great."

Thula also posted a picture of the store on Instagram.