Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse'

Replying to some of Emtee's fans on her timeline, Lerato said that an artist's management should be like their second family and help care for them.

"I’m more worried about his management team letting him go on stage in that state."

She said they are hired to ensure that the artist is okay, which Emtee's team was failing to do in her opinion.

"That’s really sad if that’s the case. Your management team should be your second family, their first priority is to protect you, all the time! But hey..."