Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse'
Lerato Kganyago and other celebrities have expressed their worry over what they've called the "lack of action and concern" from Emtee's team after video footage of the musician appearing to 'collapse' on stage over the weekend went viral.
The presenter, who's spoken to Emtee before about his drinking "soda" tendencies, said she was worried that his team is not protecting him as they should.
Replying to some of Emtee's fans on her timeline, Lerato said that an artist's management should be like their second family and help care for them.
"I’m more worried about his management team letting him go on stage in that state."
She said they are hired to ensure that the artist is okay, which Emtee's team was failing to do in her opinion.
"That’s really sad if that’s the case. Your management team should be your second family, their first priority is to protect you, all the time! But hey..."
That’s the responsibility of a management team. You are spot on. As much as he’s a grown man, that team was hired to take care of him and they’ve failed dismally. https://t.co/DPE2hWGPpv— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 8, 2018
Surround yourself with people that have your best interest!— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) July 8, 2018
Many tweeps expressed their concern over Emtee's well being saying that the artist has been dropping hints about his health.
One tweep even re-posted a screengrab of Emtee's previous tweet when he said he was not doing well.
Emtee did say something we just ignored it pic.twitter.com/JXxs3w58BH— Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) July 8, 2018
Other people including Boity's mother Modiehi, Cassper Nyovest and Sizwe Dhlomo also expressed concern about the handling of the incident.
Sometimes we are hated for trying to show niggas the light. God gave us a chance to make something of ourselves. We got families to feed niggas. Let’s not play with the gifts. Let’s not laugh at each other as well, Let’s help each other. That cool shit is done. Drop the drugs!!!— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 8, 2018
The only people that can talk some sense to Emtee are his parents/ guardians. Clearly the friends / management team are failing him,?to even allow him to get to the stage like that! My heart is bleeding 💔— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) July 8, 2018
I know you probably don’t want to hear this but no one is judging you @EmteeSA we all have our imperfections. Forgive us if we are ambushing you, we are just worried because we love you as an artist & a person. So many children lost their fathers to substances, you stronger Emtee— Innocent Matijane (@Innomatijane) July 8, 2018
I’d love to speak to him but we’re not that close, I doubt he’d listen to me... Also, you can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped. https://t.co/oWAsyhGZb8— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 8, 2018
As a fan of SA Hip Hop: this is not a laughing matter. The music business (in general) & hiphop specifically has to address how young artists are guided & mentored.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) July 9, 2018
I wish @EmteeSA had seen my interview with Fresh about "respecting your craft".
I hope Emtee recovers from this https://t.co/53CuEmQSuq