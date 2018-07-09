TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago, Cassper Nyovest & others weigh in on Emtee's 'collapse'

09 July 2018 - 11:39 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lerato Kganyago was one of the people who spoke up about artist/management relationships after Emtee's 'collapse.'
Lerato Kganyago was one of the people who spoke up about artist/management relationships after Emtee's 'collapse.'
Image: Via Instagram

Lerato Kganyago and other celebrities have expressed their worry over what they've called the "lack of action and concern" from Emtee's team after video footage of the musician appearing to 'collapse' on stage over the weekend went viral.

The presenter, who's spoken to Emtee before about his drinking "soda" tendencies, said she was worried that his team is not protecting him as they should.

Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage

A viral video showing the musician falling backwards has drawn concern from fans.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Replying to some of Emtee's fans on her timeline, Lerato said that an artist's management should be like their second family and help care for them.

"I’m more worried about his management team letting him go on stage in that state."

She said they are hired to ensure that the artist is okay, which Emtee's team was failing to do in her opinion.

"That’s really sad if that’s the case. Your management team should be your second family, their first priority is to protect you, all the time! But hey..."

Many tweeps expressed their concern over Emtee's well being saying that the artist has been dropping hints about his health.

One tweep even re-posted a screengrab of Emtee's previous tweet when he said he was not doing well.

Other people including Boity's mother Modiehi, Cassper Nyovest and Sizwe Dhlomo also expressed concern about the handling of the incident.

Concern for Emtee as musician 'collapses' on stage

A viral video showing the musician falling backwards has drawn concern from fans.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Jackie Phamotse bags African Icon award amidst crimen injuria charges against her

"It’s been a tough journey but worth it," said Jackie Phamotse on her journey as the author of Bare.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Mariechan reflects on being called an 'ugly duckling' her younger days

"'I wasn't as light enough, they called me ugly duckling'," said ex Jamali member Mariechan.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report

You read that right fam, Beyoncé may be heading to South Africa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  2. IN PICTURES | Zodwa Wabantu owns Durban July in barely there cut-out number TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini on being a parent with Jessica Nkosi: I can't wait TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé is coming to South Africa - report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
X