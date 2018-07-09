Mariechan reflects on being called an 'ugly duckling' her younger days

As a young girl, former Jamali member, Mariechan didn't always believe in herself or that she was beautiful and it's been a journey of self-discovery for her.

Mariechan's confidence was battered as a child after she was bullied and made to doubt her beauty.

"I always knew that i was talented and that maybe I was beautiful despite being told otherwise but people will only believe you as much as you believe yourself. And... I didn't believe it until much later in my life," she told TshisaLIVE.

Mariechan, who is about to launch her solo career added that re-defining herself has been a journey.

"As woman, you go through a whole lot of things in your life, mostly meant to break you. You have to find it in you to allow it to bend you but never to break you. Sometimes it takes long because it's a journey, so this album is a story of how I found my blossom. It's to say, I've gone through it but here I am."