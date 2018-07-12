Don't stress! Cassper's trying to keep #FillUpMosesMabhida tickets affordable

It's no secret that the struggle is real out here, so before you get into a flat panic about missing out on Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMosesMabhida because of coins, the rapper is making a plan.

The highly-anticipated concert is set to take place on December 1 and Cass promises that it's going to be an event to remember.

The rapper took to Twitter to inform fans that his team was hard at work trying to keep tickets at an affordable price.

"We’re are trying to make the #FillUpMosesMabhida tickets very affordable and with the potential sponsors on board, we will be able to accommodate everyone. It’s gonna be a night full of energy!!!! Young African energy!!! Durban is popping right now!!! December 1st!!! Re daso!!!"

Cassper went on to thank fans for the continued love and support as he strives to make another dream a reality.