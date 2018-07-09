Government speaks out on Arthur Mafokate joining #100MenMarch against abuse

The South African Government have distanced themselves from reports that it invited Arthur Mafokate to join the 100 Men March, amidst abuse allegations leveled against him.

A Sunday publication announced that Arthur would join the march which caused a raging debate on social media.

In an attempt to set the record straight, government released a statement on its official Twitter page, making it clear that Arthur was not invited to participate in the march and was not appointed as an ambassador.

"Government recognises that Mr Mafokate is facing serious charges of gender based violence and supports that the due legal processes unfold accordingly. The charges faced by Mr Mafokate and his alleged conduct are in direct conflict of the ethos of #100MenMarch and rallying call by government and its partners to create awareness on violence against women and children," read the statement.