Government speaks out on Arthur Mafokate joining #100MenMarch against abuse
The South African Government have distanced themselves from reports that it invited Arthur Mafokate to join the 100 Men March, amidst abuse allegations leveled against him.
A Sunday publication announced that Arthur would join the march which caused a raging debate on social media.
In an attempt to set the record straight, government released a statement on its official Twitter page, making it clear that Arthur was not invited to participate in the march and was not appointed as an ambassador.
"Government recognises that Mr Mafokate is facing serious charges of gender based violence and supports that the due legal processes unfold accordingly. The charges faced by Mr Mafokate and his alleged conduct are in direct conflict of the ethos of #100MenMarch and rallying call by government and its partners to create awareness on violence against women and children," read the statement.
The 100 Men March aims to encourage men to take a stand against the scourge of violence against women and children. The march is set to take place on July 10.
Arthur is currently in court after his ex-girlfriend, Cici laid charges of assault against him, claiming that an altercation between them allegedly turned violent. Arthur laid counter charges of assault against Cici and both cases are being heard at the Midrand Magistrates Court.
Arthur told TshisaLIVE that he was aware of the backlash on social media over his decision to join the march but urged more people to join the march.
"I appreciate the support of those that supported my stance and I urge other people to also join the march as it's for a good cause."
Social media users lashed out at Arthur over his decision to join the march.
Not In My Name SA, an NGO which fights agains women, men and child abuse also released a media statement against Arthur's decision to participate in the march.
See their statement below.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to contact Cici or her management for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.