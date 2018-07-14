TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Letoya Makhene lets us in on her post-preggie fitness journey

14 July 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Letoya Makhene is bringing sexy back.
Letoya Makhene is bringing sexy back.
Image: Via Instagram

Nine months after giving birth to her son, Kopano, Letoya Makhene is on a mission to get back into shape...but at her own pace. 

Letoya and her partner, Tshepo are loving every moment of with little bundle of joy. 

Ever since giving birth, Letoya has made it clear that she would get back into shape at her own pace. She said that there was unnecessary pressure on women to just "snap back" after giving birth. 

And, judging by her Instagram posts Letoya's definitely stuck to doing things her way. 

He has no idea how good he is for me... 😉💪🏾

A post shared by Qinisela (@letoyamakhene) on

Letoya has definitely been putting in that grease and the results are showing. 

SNAPS | Ciara & Russell Wilson vacay in the Mother City

Ciara and Russell Wilson are enjoying Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

Wanna mess with him? Think again.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Next Mission Alert | Mshoza wants to fill up stadiums just like MaBrrr!

Mshoza wants to follow in Brenda Fassie's footsteps and fill up a stadium!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  2. Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest' TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA and Bonang's relationship trips up #BeingBonang fans TshisaLIVE
  4. How Naomi Campbell censored SA media TshisaLIVE
  5. Pastor Zondo turned to alcohol after leaked nude TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X