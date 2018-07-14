SNAPS | Letoya Makhene lets us in on her post-preggie fitness journey

Nine months after giving birth to her son, Kopano, Letoya Makhene is on a mission to get back into shape...but at her own pace.

Letoya and her partner, Tshepo are loving every moment of with little bundle of joy.

Ever since giving birth, Letoya has made it clear that she would get back into shape at her own pace. She said that there was unnecessary pressure on women to just "snap back" after giving birth.

And, judging by her Instagram posts Letoya's definitely stuck to doing things her way.