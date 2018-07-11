SNAPS | Ciara & Russell Wilson vacay in the Mother City
11 July 2018 - 09:00
US celebrity couple Ciara and footballer Russell Wilson are currently celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Cape Town.
Ciara and Russelll tied the knot during a private wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle, England on July 7, 2016.
The lovebirds jetted into Mzansi a few days ago to celebrate the special milestone.
Ciara has been calling the anniversary vacay their honeymoon and they both have been living their best lives.
On their anniversary Ciara gushed over her man and said she was looking forward to spending forever with him.
Ciara and Russell welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess, into the world in April last year. Ciara also has a four-year-old son, Furture Zahir with rapper Future.