Miss SA Tamaryn Green still plans to finish her studies

15 July 2018 - 13:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Tamaryn Green is determined to become a doctor.
After winning the Miss SA crown earlier this year, Tamaryn Green put her studies on hold. 

But she definitely plans to go back and make her dream of becoming a doctor a reality. 

"I've put my studies on hold but qualifying as a doctor still remains one of my big goals. Medicine has taught me so much about the world and my passion for health still remains. I will continue my studies in the near future." 

Former Miss World, Rolene Strauss was faced with a similar situation when she was crowned Miss SA in 2014 and went on to clinch the world title. 

Even though she put her studies on hold for two years, she went back to university and celebrated her graduation last year. 

You can do it, Tamaryn! 

