Zakes Mda decides against Black Coffee’s songs for upcoming film after Israel gig backlash

Repeated attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Black Coffee or his management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Zakes' comment started a fierce debate on social media with many dragging the veteran over the coals for what they labelled as "petty" behaviour.

Responding to critics, Zakes said that Black Coffee was entitled to his opinions but he was "also entitled not to taint my film and subject it to boycotts by progressives the world over".

He went on to admit that it was a political decision based on the possible reaction to using Black Coffee's music in the film, and claimed his family did not use products from Israel.