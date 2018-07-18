TshisaLIVE

AKA weighs in on the importance of Obama's presidency to South Africans

18 July 2018 - 14:36 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA has some views on the inspiration behind Obama's presidency.
AKA has some views on the inspiration behind Obama's presidency.
Image: Blaq Smith

While former US President Barack Obama is lauded for his contribution to change in the States and for historically becoming the first African-American president of that country, rapper AKA has questioned the relevance this achievement has to South Africans. 

Obama addressed a crowd of 15,000 people, who gathered at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, for the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture. 

The lecture formed part of a series of centenary celebrations organised across the country and globe in Madiba's honour. 

Before Obama took to the podium, politician, humanitarian and Madiba's widow, Graca Machel addressed the nation. 

During her speech, Machel emphasised that Obama was "African-American". 

"The first African-American president... I am saying it intentionally. The first African- American president. Mandela and Obama are symbols of victory over adversity."

Machel said that both Madiba and Obama made people feel connected to them. 

"They give hope and validation... prove that condition is no limitation". 

However, AKA questioned the inspiration Obama had on South Africans who have been living under democracy for 24 years. 

Fans replied to AKA's comments with mixed emotions.

WATCH |4 lessons from Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

South Africans were enthralled as former American president Barack Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on July 17 ...
Politics
19 hours ago

WATCH | ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture‚ delivered this year by President Barack Obama‚ took place on Tuesday. If you missed it‚ here is everything you ...
News
9 hours ago

Charlize Theron spotted at Barack Obama's 2018 Nelson Mandela lecture

Charlize Theron was spotted at Wanderers Stadium.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr: I've lost a lot of income for criticising black government TshisaLIVE
  4. Ann Malinga is over being mom-bashed: Robbie is responsible TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X