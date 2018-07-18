AKA weighs in on the importance of Obama's presidency to South Africans
While former US President Barack Obama is lauded for his contribution to change in the States and for historically becoming the first African-American president of that country, rapper AKA has questioned the relevance this achievement has to South Africans.
Obama addressed a crowd of 15,000 people, who gathered at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, for the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture.
The lecture formed part of a series of centenary celebrations organised across the country and globe in Madiba's honour.
Before Obama took to the podium, politician, humanitarian and Madiba's widow, Graca Machel addressed the nation.
During her speech, Machel emphasised that Obama was "African-American".
"The first African-American president... I am saying it intentionally. The first African- American president. Mandela and Obama are symbols of victory over adversity."
Machel said that both Madiba and Obama made people feel connected to them.
"They give hope and validation... prove that condition is no limitation".
However, AKA questioned the inspiration Obama had on South Africans who have been living under democracy for 24 years.
I totally understand the relevance and the inspiration of Obama being the 1st black president of 🇺🇸 to an African American but people try and make it sound like its supposed to mean something to a South African who’s been living in a country run by black people for 24 years.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 18, 2018
Fans replied to AKA's comments with mixed emotions.
Maybe he wanna be our new president pic.twitter.com/VBWv5KP9jt— Rabetswe💐 (@Keara_Mokgoshi) July 18, 2018