AKA weighs in on the importance of Obama's presidency to South Africans

While former US President Barack Obama is lauded for his contribution to change in the States and for historically becoming the first African-American president of that country, rapper AKA has questioned the relevance this achievement has to South Africans.

Obama addressed a crowd of 15,000 people, who gathered at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, for the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture.

The lecture formed part of a series of centenary celebrations organised across the country and globe in Madiba's honour.

Before Obama took to the podium, politician, humanitarian and Madiba's widow, Graca Machel addressed the nation.

During her speech, Machel emphasised that Obama was "African-American".

"The first African-American president... I am saying it intentionally. The first African- American president. Mandela and Obama are symbols of victory over adversity."

Machel said that both Madiba and Obama made people feel connected to them.

"They give hope and validation... prove that condition is no limitation".

However, AKA questioned the inspiration Obama had on South Africans who have been living under democracy for 24 years.