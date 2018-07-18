'Same day service'? – Yoh! Utatakho never misses, hey
Get your dictionaries out because Mzansi has a new term to add to the national language... same day service.
The term was coined by malume Sylvestor on popular reality show Utatakho this week when describing how he had impregnated a women during a one-night stand.
#utatakho Same day service🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OvnjzxpLMD— Her Majestee (@NtombiMpembe) July 17, 2018
Malume had been called to the show after a woman asked for help in trying to find her biological father. It was eventually revealed who the father of the child was, and guess what? It wasn't Sylvester.
Same day service is not the father yuuuuuu #utatakho pic.twitter.com/cs7i2F6tbz— Dineom (@MalumaneDineo) July 17, 2018
MR same day service is not the father#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/Y6rtbgJ1u9— Buhle Nzimande (@nzinzimaweni) July 17, 2018
Sylvester is NOT th father but OKSALAAAAAYO utyile and we know now! #utatakho pic.twitter.com/dPQp7ELDlL— IssA sanda (@pseudonym_0) July 17, 2018
But the internet was still stuck on the phrase and moved quickly to ask that it be adopted by the streets.
I thought I had heard it all until i heard "same day service" #utatakho pic.twitter.com/C48jjMKtKt— L O R E T T A 👑 (@Loretta_S3go) July 17, 2018
#utatakho same day service pic.twitter.com/E5E0Ica9Jj— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) July 17, 2018
#utatakho same day, same service but no service delivery 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uMOODnJmlI— MxM (@CulturexTime) July 17, 2018
#utatakho— Thobile (@thobs10) July 17, 2018
Same day service did not work! pic.twitter.com/5HiMf7rJNk
"Same day service", our parents are failing us #utatakho pic.twitter.com/RaaSVopC6B— Mmatshepo Mphela (@Kgoshigadi_M) July 17, 2018
#utatakho this Sylvester guy 🤣🤣🤣 no condom ,same day service and umama Nozipho 🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/mxYlifGgWU— Colonel Mike Skruv (@Skruv) July 17, 2018