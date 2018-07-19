WATCH | K.O & Cassper's groovy dance in Waya Waya video is a LOT!

K.O is that one rapper in SA, you can't really claim to forget because whenever it seems like he's too quiet, then he comes back with a fire song and even better visuals.

His Waya Waya music video with Cassper Nyovest is too clean!

The Cara cara hitmaker released the wavy jam that allowed Cassper to capitalise on his deeply rooted pantsula love. The jam sounds more on the side of new school kwaito but is swayed back into hip-hop by the lit verses both K.O and Cassper spit in the song.

They also have a smooth dance to go with it. It's super cool.