WATCH | K.O & Cassper's groovy dance in Waya Waya video is a LOT!
K.O is that one rapper in SA, you can't really claim to forget because whenever it seems like he's too quiet, then he comes back with a fire song and even better visuals.
His Waya Waya music video with Cassper Nyovest is too clean!
The Cara cara hitmaker released the wavy jam that allowed Cassper to capitalise on his deeply rooted pantsula love. The jam sounds more on the side of new school kwaito but is swayed back into hip-hop by the lit verses both K.O and Cassper spit in the song.
They also have a smooth dance to go with it. It's super cool.
The visual got a clear yes from tweeps. Although there were some tweeps that were... uhm... just kinda worried that Mufasa brought his "show-off" game into the video.
Why?
Because Cassper was wearing his Gucci, while K.O simply rocked his Converse All Stars.
So you wearing All Star and Mufasa is wearing Gucci. #WayaWaya pic.twitter.com/HX6tQODRz0— Nyiko Neville (@Rivonation) July 17, 2018
However, clothing labels aside... Twitter gave the rapper an A+ for great visuals.
They had the memes, of course!
Okabani ke loo ? @MrCashtime X @CassperNyovest visuals are sick 🔥 #WayaWaya pic.twitter.com/bhnfg0w9WA— MnaNdiguLeeCore (@IamLeeCore) July 19, 2018
When @CassperNyovest said "Motswana mare ke shapa ngwana lekgowa ka— FransMAFS (@mafs_frans) July 19, 2018
French kiss"
K.O FT CASSPER NYOVESR #WAYAWAYA
Ke tsa ma pantsula pic.twitter.com/MHFCPvIB7v
#WayaWaya this dance🔥🔥🔥rockin em converse and gucci, calm, cool and collected video @CassperNyovest @MrCashtime big up✊💯 pic.twitter.com/hnk4IqxUIX— Tidzdemayne (@Tidzdemayne_21) July 19, 2018
#WayaWayaMusicVideo Too Clean!.K.O really gives you Modern Art in every video.. remember the purple theme on Don Dada?!..— Someone's Son (@AthiBakana21) July 19, 2018
THE KING IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/rYEvZ0ISgE
I don't have enough fingers and feet to count the many times I listened to #WayaWaya Issa Jam all dzay!! ❤️ @MrCashtime & @CassperNyovest , Dankie!!! Vid be so 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eYmolLyEB9— Lebogang Kobuoe (@LebzeeLesh) July 19, 2018