TshisaLIVE

WATCH | K.O & Cassper's groovy dance in Waya Waya video is a LOT!

19 July 2018 - 13:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
K.O and Cassper Nyovest on the set of Waya Waya music video.
K.O and Cassper Nyovest on the set of Waya Waya music video.
Image: Via YouTube

K.O is that one rapper in SA, you can't really claim to forget because whenever it seems like he's too quiet, then he comes back with a fire song and even better visuals.

His Waya Waya music video with Cassper Nyovest is too clean!

The Cara cara hitmaker released the wavy jam that allowed Cassper to capitalise on his deeply rooted pantsula love. The jam sounds more on the side of new school kwaito but is swayed back into hip-hop by the lit verses both K.O and Cassper spit in the song.

They also have a smooth dance to go with it. It's super cool.

The visual got a clear yes from tweeps.  Although there were some tweeps that were... uhm... just kinda worried that Mufasa brought his "show-off" game into the video.

Why?

Because Cassper was wearing his Gucci, while K.O simply rocked his Converse All Stars. 

However, clothing labels aside... Twitter gave the rapper an A+ for great visuals.

They had the memes, of course!

Khanyisa Bunu: Black mothers leave their kids to care for other people's kids

Khanyisa Bunu's role as Dambisa has impressed Scandal! viewers but she's here to tell an important story.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Pearl Modiadie, David Tlale & SABC have been accused of 'concept theft'

Pearl Modiadie has been left confused by the claims.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Enhle Mbali hospitalised after attempted hijacking in Hyde Park

TshisaLIVE can confirm she was attacked by three armed men earlier today.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'Exposure doesn't pay the bills, so shove it!,' says an angry Skolopad

Skolopad knows her worth, and isn't willing to acceot any less.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper hits back at hate over his 'Mr Price jeans' TshisaLIVE
  3. Tumi Morake loses her cool over Bonang 'hate' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans ready to cancel MTN after 200% data bundle price increase TshisaLIVE
  5. Phindy Dube talks life after Idols SA & her 'relationship' with Christo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
X