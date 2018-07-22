Lexi opens up about the frustration of having your feelings 'dismissed'
When people dismiss her feelings, it often leaves Lexi feeling frustrated.
The trainer, who has been sharing her fitness journey on social media, believes that mental health is underrated for many people.
Lexi took to Twitter to give an example where she described how frustrating it was when she vented about her feelings, only to be told to "cheer up".
Ever had a conversation with someone where you vented about your life struggles & everything else and they're just there with a smile& end up sayin "No man don't be so down, cheer up" with a grin and wanna talk about happiness and travel the world? Would you be frustrated after?— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 19, 2018
Lexi explained that one of the worst things a person can do to her is disregard her mood or frustration when she's trying to share her feelings.
"Sometimes when I feel down and out I prefer to talk to someone that really understands what I'm going through. Don't sit there and smile and tell me about sunshine and roses. It leaves me feeling extremely frustrated and annoyed after(wards)."
Sometimes when I feel down and out I prefer to talk to someone that REALLY UNDERSTAND what I'm going through. Don't sit there and smile and tell me about sunshine and roses. It leaves me feeling extremely frustrated and annoyed after 😒— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 19, 2018
Lexi explained her understanding of how moods swings work. She said that people, who were mentally drained often ended up feeling "down, sad and angry" by default as a result.
She said wanting to dwell in that state for long periods, indicated a problem for her and asked tweeps if it is at that stage that one should seek professional help.
Lexi said her emotions were often overlooked because she was considered to be a "strong" person.
What's also frustrating, is when the people really close to can't tell when you're DOWN, like DONE. Cause they are used to seeing and knowing you're strong and can deal with 'anything' simply coz that's what you've portrayed or seriously shown.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) July 19, 2018