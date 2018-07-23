Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans

For years, Mo Flava has been slaying the radio and music game. But as he prepares to return to TV, he says that his next goal is not to dominate the industry but to bring others through the door.

Mo, who recently scored a job as a judge on TV music show The Remix SA, also hosts a radio show on Metro FM with Masechaba Ndlovu. He told TshisaLIVE that it has been an interesting journey so far.

"Being on the show with Masechaba is great. I have known her for years and so when she joined me it was a pleasant surprise because we've been fans of each other for years. It has been an interesting journey. We have learnt a lot from each other."