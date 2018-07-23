Mo Flava dishes on working with Masechaba Ndlovu & his future plans
For years, Mo Flava has been slaying the radio and music game. But as he prepares to return to TV, he says that his next goal is not to dominate the industry but to bring others through the door.
Mo, who recently scored a job as a judge on TV music show The Remix SA, also hosts a radio show on Metro FM with Masechaba Ndlovu. He told TshisaLIVE that it has been an interesting journey so far.
"Being on the show with Masechaba is great. I have known her for years and so when she joined me it was a pleasant surprise because we've been fans of each other for years. It has been an interesting journey. We have learnt a lot from each other."
But before you think he's taking all the jobs, you should probs know the pair occasionally pass the mic to young up-and-coming radio DJs to host segments on the show. The project is part of Mo's master plan to #OpenTheIndustry, and one that could determine his future on TV and radio.
"Radio will always be a part of my life, regardless of whatever else happens but I want to be in spaces that move people from one level to the next."
Mo may be known more in some quarters for his radio career more than his music one but the dude says he is also not giving up on music anytime soon.
"I am still planning to release music and work with young artists to get them into the industry. Right now I am using my experiences to improve others"