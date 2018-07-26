TshisaLIVE

Relationships are hard work - Cassper Nyovest

26 July 2018 - 10:48 By Jessica Levitt
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is filled with pearls of wisdom.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

His love life has often made headlines and while he used to be open about his romances, Cassper has now been keeping his private life on the down-low.

So when someone told him on Twitter that "some people are blessed when it comes to relationships" Cassper shared some truths.

"Relationships are tough. They are hard work. They might look good from the outside, but best believe it's war in that mother f**ker."

His comment got over 2,000 likes and was retweeted over 500 times, so clearly it resonated with his fans.

His most important message?

"Be your own happiness."

