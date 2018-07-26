Skeem Saam's Glenda spills the tea on what goes down in her DMs

Actress Nozipho Langa has been starting fires in her social media DMs with her saucy snaps, but says she doesn't mind peeps trying to take their shot.

The star, who plays the role of Glenda on Skeem Saam, told TshisaLIVE that her inbox was filled with thirsty people trying to make their move.

"I have people who always try their luck. They are like 'hey!' or say random things. Some say they like me, others say they admire me. It's a little silly and I don't really pay too much attention to it but it is flattering. I don't mind them taking their shot," she said.