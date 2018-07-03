Skeem Saam's Mort: I always get asked how I'm gonna deal with Alexos

Veteran actor Mortimer Williams can hardly walk down the street without people stopping him to ask how his character on popular soapie Skeem Saam, detective Petersen is going to deal with troublemaker Alexos.

Mortimer's character has been labelled as weak by fans for not dealing decisively with the international assassin, but he laughs off suggestions that he is useless.

"It's not weakness. He is being cautious. He has solved crimes before and he wants to make sure everything goes well. I think people get impatient with him but he is being cautious, not weak."

Mortimer said that most encounters with fans lately was like an interrogation session.

"People will stop me and say: 'Petersen! What are you going to do with Alexos? Why don't you get Malebana on the case? I just laugh it off and tell them to wait and see."

We're waiting here like...