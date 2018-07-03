TshisaLIVE

Skeem Saam's Alexos is 'ready' to be the next big TV villain

03 July 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ter Hollmann plays the role of Alexo on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via Skeem Saam's Twitter

Actor Ter Hollmann has been sending shivers down Mzansi's spine with his cold portrayal of mean guy Alexos Mathon on Skeem Saam, and Ter is ready to take the most evil TV villain crown if it's up for offer.

David Gennaro and Stefano DiMera are just two of the meanest guys on TV but we wonder if either of them can make people wet their pants like Alexos.

Need evidence? Just check this out:

His antics have spawned countless memes and reactions from fans of the popular soapie, but Ter told TshisaLIVE that even he was surprised by the reaction to his character.

In fact, the guy thought he was hacked after his socials blew up with friend requests following his introduction on screen.

"It has been a fun role to play and it's got more and more hectic as weeks go by. Besides the people stopping me for autographs, I thought my Facebook account had been hacked because suddenly I had so many friend requests. I was like 'what the hell is happening?'"

Ter said that many people have referred to him as the next "devil on TV' but he was just taking it all in.

"Maybe I will become the next big TV villian. It would be nice. It has been a fun role to play and I'll go along with it as long as I can."

And, while he hasn't really been harassed by fans (maybe they are too scared to try their luck?) he said that people have got him all wrong. 

"Alexos is nothing like me. I am a nice guy. I am a dad. I think people think I am a lot like Alexos but we are completely opposite."

