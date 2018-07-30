I have seen how fame has destroyed people - Baby Cele

Veteran actress Baby Cele has seen a lot during her decades in the industry and said fame could be one of the most damaging things to a young person's career.

Baby wants to launch a production company to give young talent a chance like Mbongeni Ngema gave her with Sarafina, but told TshisaLIVE that the one piece of advice she will be giving to those she mentors is to watch out for fame.

"I have seen how fame has destroyed people. Fame, to me, is like an animal. It can destroy you if you are not ready. I wish I knew how to tell them how they can be ready for it because I don't know, I had to find my feet on my own."

She said that she avoided the trappings of fame by not focusing on it and not allowing what was said about her get to her head.

"It has destroyed so many people. The sad truth is that is a wild animal that doesn't discriminate," she added.