How Shosholoza made it onto Sacha Baron Cohen's latest hit 'Who Is America?'

It's been over a decade since the success of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat, which according to Variety, grossed a staggering $261-million worldwide. Now, Cohen is back with Who Is America?, a five-part series which dupes people into flaunting their true selves - full of ignorance - into doing the most unbelievable acts.

From taking selfies under a burka in attempt to identify a "terrorist" to getting politicians to promote a gun-toting teddybear that is "suitable" for toddlers, Cohen certainly does not hold back.

So how did the popular Shosholoza song make it onto the show?

On the second episode of the first season, Cohen disguises himself as Dr. Nira Cain-N'Degeocello, and heads to Arizona to present community members with a multi-million dollar "proposal." The false story presented to community members is that the Saudi government, along with the Clinton Foundation, want to replace a shopping centre with the biggest mosque outside of the Middle East in Arizona.

Cain-N'Degeocello tries to sell the idea based on the fact that it will become a tourism hotspot for Muslims around the world.

“We don’t want that shit here … As soon as you said mosque, you ruined it," said one community member about the suggestion.

Cain-N'Degeocello retorts and says that he didn't mean to imply anyone was racist.

“I am! I’m racist toward Muslims," said one person.

“This town’s lucky to have black people in it," said another person.

Cain-N'Degeocello tries to calm the situation and starts singing Shosholoza. The community members continue to heckle him.

It's a small insert on the episode but goes along with the theme of exposing racists and bigotry in the United Sates.

The first episode got 2.8-million viewers, so there's no doubt that Cohen's latest attempt to lay bare just who is America has been a success.

You can watch some of the insert here.