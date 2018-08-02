Here's why Pearl Modiadie cancelled her wedding

Pearl Modiadie has for the first time opened up about "the small voice' in her head that led her to call off her wedding twice in two years.

Pearl sent shockwaves through the industry when she seemingly confirmed reports that she and her ex-fiance Nkululeko Buthelezi had called off their wedding in May.

Speaking on Trending SA this week, Pearl opened up about cancelling the wedding for the first time in 2017 and said she gave Nkululeko a second chance to test the waters.

"I went back the first time because you want to give them the second chance. You know, you want to see if you were right or wrong about them."

Although she didn't go into great detail about the most recent split, Pearl said that when it became clear that the relationship was not working, she decided to walk away.

"I think it got to a point where it didn't feel the way it was supposed to. It didn't feel the way we knew it was supposed to. You know what love feels like. When it stops feeling like it and that small voice is talking. It was time to listen and walk."

The couple got engaged in 2015 when Nkululeko popped the question during a helicopter ride. Pearl said at the time that “after crying for a bit, I composed myself and said; yes.'''

During an interview with Drum magazine last year, Pearl reflected on the first time she cancelled her wedding, saying it was a difficult time for her, but she was focused on herself.

"It was hard, but I learnt that no matter how tough things get, you must allow yourself to feel everything you’re feeling when you’re at home."

Pearl has spent the months following the split throwing herself into work, hosting a radio show and several TV shows.