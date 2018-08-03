Foreign chicken or drinks request: What in the world does Huku mean?
Here's 12 possible translations... and the right one
You've been breaking it down to Sho Madjozi's hit Huku for weeks now but do you actually know what it means?
Spoiler alert: The answer is at the end of the article
It is the biggest debate since brown bread vs white, which once again surfaced this week after it was announced that the Tsonga star had reached over one million views on her Huku music video in just over two months.
The clubs have been filled with chants of Huku when the song comes on and even TV personality Pabi Moloi has been hooked on it.
However she took to social media this week to ask the burning question over its meaning and started a hilarious debate
HUKU=Corner in Setswana and Nambia=Namibia You do the maths😂— BLACK TAX (@MatabaneSenior) August 2, 2018
From where i come from means"— Febbie Jimu (@febbie_jimu) August 2, 2018
Huku-chicken
Na-mbiya means"
Na means" with and then mbiya means grannyma
So as we sing it in my country we say"chicken with grannyma"😂😂😂😂😂😂
Huku - Buy— E reng land mo ngwaneng (@Mosalakhomoeas1) August 2, 2018
Nam - Me
Biya - Beer pic.twitter.com/GVsN0LuMVZ
Huku (hoek) Nam (and) Biya(beer), loosely translated as you hook up a man with a beer— 🅱️he🅱️he (@McCedam) August 2, 2018
Huku+Nambhiya= chicken beer pic.twitter.com/joBZsdW0sV— ➡️Straight shooter®🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Promaster_SA) August 2, 2018
Huku (chicken) nambiya ( spice) pic.twitter.com/JxTnKeRR6m— Thaisi Bongani (@BThaisi) August 2, 2018
Huku issa corner kick— OFFLINE (@Tash35129308) August 2, 2018
Nambiya a ball maybe. . pic.twitter.com/GaYLshmMF4
what if a cure for HIV is on Huku huku Lyrics@ShoMadjozi come here and transilate the whole song please pic.twitter.com/G5sjnEQHdY— undefeated Man💪 (@Lihle97590877) August 2, 2018
Even Chicken Licken got involved.
...and the remix...we died.
You know we got you, fam, and so we reached out to the star to spill the tea.
She confirmed the song was Swahili and said it was a phrase which is used to describe a situation where someone is too shy to say something. Like you see in the video.
So full marks to this guy...
A taste of #Huku song, which is Swahili: “hukuniambia kwamba wewe nanipenda” = “you didn’t tell me that you loved me”. Perhaps @ShoMadjozi is also playing on Tsonga meaning of huku = chicken as the guy was scared (chicken) to tell her— Marc Wegerif (@MarcWegerif) August 2, 2018