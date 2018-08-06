Yoh! The Herd's 'witchcraft' keeps getting worse
The amount of witchcraft on The Herd is reaching a hard limit as it is becoming way too real for viewers but the storyline is too good to ignore, so tweeps are watching the drama with one eye open.
You know how a good horror story keeps you glued to the screen even though all you want to do is switch on all the lights and hope for good dreams instead of nightmares, well that is kind of what is happening with The Herd viewers every Sunday night.
It's scary but you can't not watch!
Like last night, Bongani was hypnotised into a mute person. Just imagine!
However, more than the witchcraft and the fight between good vs evil, one scene about land ownership got tweeps amped up.
No scene on TV has ever hit home harder than this one here🙌🏾 #TheHerd #Legacy pic.twitter.com/gKSMCkWOzc— Ofentse Mwase🎞🎥🔥🔥🔥 (@unclescrooch) August 5, 2018
Tweeps expressed their reactions in memes:
That story #TheHerd reminds me of how much witchcraft exists but certain people say there is no such thing if you don’t believe. Witchcraft exists whether we believe in it or not. This is Africa. People love charms and all sorts of things. They believe in it.— Ofentse Shezi (@OfentseShezi) August 6, 2018
so MaMngadi uzothatha uKayise no Babwakhe kabhlungu so 😢😢😢#TheHerd pic.twitter.com/yjocaDW4m2— #TotalShutdown✊ (@teeshete) August 5, 2018
#theHerd poor Dingane🙁😟😓#TheHerd pic.twitter.com/8jWlcxRR0V— THABANI MAZIYA (@THABS_mxo) August 5, 2018
#TheHerd #TheHerdMzansi hayini guys yall are gonna make me a vegetarian iyhoooo pic.twitter.com/hS4pndnHEx— Mbali (@Dineo73432678) August 5, 2018
Aaaaaaaaaa this liver thing...😡😡😡#TheHerd #theherdmzansi pic.twitter.com/uRq0ntZT4v— Sphelele Nyathikazi (@37476a274c184cb) August 5, 2018
Eiy uMlamu wami uyabatshwa man....a horny witch #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/JTuTJ2mqnc— Nzuzo hadebe (@Nzuzohadebe1) August 5, 2018
Yoh yathakatha loMama, liLwimi likaSamkelisiwe eli lityiswa uDingane ? #theherdmzansi #theherd pic.twitter.com/wXMdB0iQTq— Nomandla Bobo (@nomandla_b) August 5, 2018
Oh my goodness, is there anyone more stupid than this Nkosana? “Time of the month” so high #TheHerdMzansi #TheHerd pic.twitter.com/fmgZPQoxVF— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) August 5, 2018