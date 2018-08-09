SA women's conference hits back at Taraji P Henson: 'There was a deposit & a contract'

While 21st Century Group said it would only release a statement on Monday, a response was provided to TshisaLIVE at 11:35pm on Wednesday night. The organisers claim a deposit, contract and written confirmation was received by team Taraji.

"We would like to place on record that prior arrangements were made with Ms. Henson’s Agents Superstar Agency whereby a contract was concluded between 21st Century Group and the latter, only upon confirmation of Ms. Henson’s attendance at the event."

"It was our reasonable expectation, as is the normal protocol in these situations,that the agency had been liaising with Ms. Henson’s Manager. A deposit was also paid to Superstar Agency as a matter of enforcing and complying with the said contract on the part of 21st Century Group."

It also said no tickets had been sold and no tickets will be sold, as the event is by invitation only - this despite previous messages about tickets being on sale.