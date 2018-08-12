Mantsoe Pout on her mom's death: 'I feel like I've been living in a daze'
It's been a year since radio personality Mantsoe Pout lost her mom, but the pain is still very real in her heart.
On the one year anniversary of her mom's death earlier this week Mantsoe shared a touching tribute on Instagram.
"It's been a year. Are you really gone? I feel like I've been living in a daze. Everything is moving and everyone is happy around me. And I still feel like this nightmare I'm living in is consuming me."
Mantsoe reflected on the hours that led up to her mom's death and how she felt incredibly anxious and could not explain the feeling.
"I will never know a pain like this...it's impossible to live with it in you. It's damn near impossible to just live!!"
It's been a year. Are you really gone? I feel like I've been living in a daze. Everything is moving and everyone is happy around me. And I still feel like this nightmare I'm living in is consuming me. On the 7th Aug 2017, I woke up feeling under the weather. I got to work and told Zweli I wasn't okay. I felt overwhelmingly anxious (I even tweeted that). The show started and I got overcome by emotions. I cried. I couldn't explain what was happening with me on that night. I felt like my anxiety had hit its all time high. I received an sms from an old friend saying "thinking of you" and I immediately said to Zweli "it's my mom. Something is wrong and I'm gonna die"...and you were gone 💔💔💔 gone from me. Forever 💔💔💔 I will never know a pain like this...it's impossible to live with it in you. It's damn near impossible to just live!!