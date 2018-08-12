Mantsoe Pout on her mom's death: 'I feel like I've been living in a daze'

It's been a year since radio personality Mantsoe Pout lost her mom, but the pain is still very real in her heart.

On the one year anniversary of her mom's death earlier this week Mantsoe shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

"It's been a year. Are you really gone? I feel like I've been living in a daze. Everything is moving and everyone is happy around me. And I still feel like this nightmare I'm living in is consuming me."

Mantsoe reflected on the hours that led up to her mom's death and how she felt incredibly anxious and could not explain the feeling.

"I will never know a pain like this...it's impossible to live with it in you. It's damn near impossible to just live!!"