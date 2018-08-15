“I called her name and she opened her eyes,” says Sbahle’s dad

Socialite Sbahle Mpisane – critically injured in a car accident last week - opened her eyes when her father, Sbu Mpisane, called out her name on Wednesday.

Her recognition, Mpisane said, had buoyed his confidence that his daughter would bounce back.

“Today she has opened her eyes four times and began to cough,” he said.

“[The medical team began] suctioning to clear her chest and I am now gaining confidence that she’s bouncing back to life,” he added.

Sbahle has been in a critical condition since the early hours of Thursday morning when her sportscar left Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban and ploughed into a tree. Paramedics had to use Jaws of Life to remove her from the vehicle after it overturned.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Sbahle’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

She added that the cause of the crash remained unknown.

Mpisane said that the family would continue to “hope and pray for a better tomorrow.”

“Each day a new thing gets introduced positively. Today has opened her eyes four times immediately after calling her name. God is great, he has shown us that he is in charge and in control and no one is above and better then him,” he added.