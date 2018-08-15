TshisaLIVE

Itumeleng Khune asks for divine intervention on behalf of his queen, Sbahle Mpisane

Itu tweeted a brief prayer for Sbahle on Twitter.
Itumeleng Khune has put his faith in God asking for diving intervention as his girlfriend, Sbahle Mpisane remains in hospital after a horror car crash last Thursday.  

The keeper took to Twitter to ask God to grant Sbahle healing and to guide him. He also wished her a speedy recovery.

"Lord I come before you to pray for guidance, healing and strength for my queen. Get well soon boo bah," wrote Itu.

Six days after the horror car crash, Sbahle opened her eyes for the first time on Monday with her dad, Sbu Mpisane telling TshisaLIVE that she had her first "positive day" and was making "concrete progress" as the internal bleeding had subsided.  

"Breaking news… she just opened her eyes," Sbu said via text message.

Sbahle has been fighting for her life since the early hours of last Thursday morning when her sports scar left Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in Durban and crashed into a tree.

Paramedics had to use jaws of life to remove Sbahle from the vehicle after it overturned.

