Itumeleng Khune asks for divine intervention on behalf of his queen, Sbahle Mpisane

Itumeleng Khune has put his faith in God asking for diving intervention as his girlfriend, Sbahle Mpisane remains in hospital after a horror car crash last Thursday.

The keeper took to Twitter to ask God to grant Sbahle healing and to guide him. He also wished her a speedy recovery.

"Lord I come before you to pray for guidance, healing and strength for my queen. Get well soon boo bah," wrote Itu.