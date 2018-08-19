WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter

There was not a dry eye in sight when a family member took to the stage to read an emotional letter on behalf of ProKid's wife and the mother of his child, Ayanda at a funeral service in his honour on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered the UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to ProKid.

Ayanda poured her heart out about the love she felt for ProKid, and how she was overcome with grief since his death.

The family member started off by singing a few lines from Beyoncé's Wishing On A Star, which Pro and Ayanda listened to when they spent time together.

"Thank you for being my love, my best and truest friend. My protector and my spiritual partner."

Ayanda spoke about Pro's joy when their daughter Nonkanyezi was born and the big dreams he had for her.

"Your kindness was unconditional. I never thought I'd be standing here today speaking about you in the past tense. You were the most incredible gift this journey of life has given me. I love you in this life and I'll love you in the next."