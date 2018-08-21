Afrotainment on dancer's rape case: We'll wait for courts to determine what the truth is

Afrotainment boss, DJ Tira has released a statement, addressing rape allegations involving one of his dancers who was arrested and appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court last Friday.

The man, who cannot be named because he is facing rape allegations of a 14-year-old girl, appeared before the court last week where he was granted R5,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 5.

In a statement shared on Afrotainment's social media pages, the company said that it "does not condone, promote or support any abuse of another person".

"As long as we have known him he has been an upstanding member of the community, who works hard towards the improvement of his neighbourhood and that of his community and has done outreach projects in his community."

Afrotainment asked fans to let the law take its course.

"I'm sure if one of your family was accused of something like this you would support them and wait on the evidence, police procedure and courts to determine what the truth is. We ask the public to please do the same."

When the suspect appeared in court last week, the state argued that the man could potentially interfere with the victim or with witnesses if released on bail. The suspect’s legal representative countered by saying the man would not evade trail nor interfere in any way.

Magistrate Bonisile Ngcobo agreed with the defence lawyer, saying: "There is no evidence that, if released, the (bail) applicant will be a flight risk or that he will undermine the criminal justice system by interfering with witnesses and disturbing the peace.”