Blaklez: We need to make sure that no one gets left behind like ProKid

Muso Blaklez has joined the chorus of calls from the hip-hop fraternity to never forget ProKid's legacy or allow other legends to die without being celebrated.

The days that followed ProKid's death two weeks ago have been filled with tributes and messages from people admitting they could have done more to reach out or support the star before his death.

Those close to him spoke of his frustration over not getting booked for enough gigs and not being valued by his younger peers.

Blaklez told TshisaLIVE he tried his best to support ProKid before his death by working with him, but said Mzansi needed to do more to make sure that no more artists were left behind like ProKid was.

"When I heard he had died, I didn't think it could be true. It's a massive shock. The sad thing is, it was only after his death that most of us really appreciated his work and who he was. We have so many other legends alive. We can't let something like this happen again. We need to make sure that no one gets left behind like he was."