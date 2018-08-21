TshisaLIVE

First action to earn a ticket to watch Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher & others opens today

Tickets to the first ever Global Citizen Festival in Africa can be earned by doing actions to make a difference.

21 August 2018 - 07:47 By Karishma Thakurdin
Actions to earn tickets to watch Beyonce and others live in Mzansi have opened.
Actions to earn tickets to watch Beyonce and others live in Mzansi have opened.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

If you don't want to be left behind when Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Tyler Perry, Forest Whitaker and several other famous faces head to Mzansi for the first ever Global Citizen Festival in Africa, then best get into gear. 

The festival will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 2. 

Remember how in July it was announced that tickets to the highly-anticipated concert would be earned? 

Well, the day to start earning to secure your spot has arrived. Global Citizen announced on Tuesday morning that the first action to earn points that could secure you a ticket had opened. 

The first step is to download the Global Citizen App and follow the instructions there. 

The process explained

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 are free. All you need to do is take action on Global Citizen’s platform to become eligible to win a free ticket. Starting on 21 Aug, you can take action on GlobalCitizen.org.za, in the Global Citizen app — which you can download data-free if you are a Vodacom customer — or you can find us on Facebook Messenger. Just search “Global Citizen” in Facebook Messenger, and you can learn more about Global Citizen and take action. Once you have earned enough points by taking action, you can enter into a drawing to win free tickets. Eligible winners will be chosen at random and every winner will get a pair (2) of free tickets.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get started

Starting 21 August, start taking action to earn Festival points; once you have enough points, enter into a drawing for free tickets to the 2 Dec festival at FNB stadium. Learn more at GlobalCitizen.org.za.

Trevor Noah, Dave Chappelle & Nomzamo Mbatha join power Global Citizen line-up

More stars coming to Mzansi? Yes please.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Ntsiki on Global Citizen Festival: It'll show you South Africans grovelling

"Oprah Winfrey is a white creation."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SOCIALS | Global Citizen Festival launches with a bang

The event was attended by the world's most famous supermodel, a local mining billionaire and more Mandelas than cattle in Qunu
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Naomi Campbell on fighting poverty: 'We are all in this together'

Naomi Campbell is passionate about fighting extreme poverty across the globe.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS: Coldplay's Chris Martin went to visit Cassper at his crib

Just a casual house call, you know.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ProKid's wife Ayanda pours her heart out in emotional letter TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES | Fitting final farewell for ProKid TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH LIVE | ProKid will be laid to rest today TshisaLIVE
  5. ProKid's family deny 'side-chick' was banned from funeral - report TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X