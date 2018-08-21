First action to earn a ticket to watch Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher & others opens today

If you don't want to be left behind when Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Tyler Perry, Forest Whitaker and several other famous faces head to Mzansi for the first ever Global Citizen Festival in Africa, then best get into gear.

The festival will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on December 2.

Remember how in July it was announced that tickets to the highly-anticipated concert would be earned?

Well, the day to start earning to secure your spot has arrived. Global Citizen announced on Tuesday morning that the first action to earn points that could secure you a ticket had opened.

The first step is to download the Global Citizen App and follow the instructions there.

The process explained

Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 are free. All you need to do is take action on Global Citizen’s platform to become eligible to win a free ticket. Starting on 21 Aug, you can take action on GlobalCitizen.org.za, in the Global Citizen app — which you can download data-free if you are a Vodacom customer — or you can find us on Facebook Messenger. Just search “Global Citizen” in Facebook Messenger, and you can learn more about Global Citizen and take action. Once you have earned enough points by taking action, you can enter into a drawing to win free tickets. Eligible winners will be chosen at random and every winner will get a pair (2) of free tickets.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get started