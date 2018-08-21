TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu penned a love letter to her body baring her naked truth!

#DearBody...

21 August 2018 - 13:46 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu apologised to her face for the hate it has endured, even from her.
Image: Instagram/ZodwaLibram

Known for her "don't care" attitude, Zodwa Wabantu got the chance to be candid about  her body when she and other famous faces posed naked for the Marie Claire naked issue. 

Zodwa has been subjected to a lot of insults about her face and in the feature, apologised for the few times she's hated her face.  

"Dear body, I’m sorry for the times I’ve hated you, especially the face. You’re good to me - I mean it. You’re soft and curvy, and full of a life lived well (according to me, that is). And that is all I could ever want from you. To live life well. Thank you, Zodwa Wabantu," reads the letter.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she had to start off with her face because while there were always comments about her, her body often got praise while her face was labeld ugly and manly.

"I had to first talk about my face... because I have looked at myself all my life but somehow when people started telling me how I should see myself, especially my face I believed them. They would always say to me, 'You have a beautiful, sexy body but you have such an ugly face.' So that's why I thanked this brave face of mine, because at the end of the day, it is my face and I love it, I really do."

Zodwa said she was really happy when the magazine asked her to participate in the issue.

The entertainer said as a woman, who loves her body and often flaunts it, she wanted to shine the light on how even a confident woman can get caught up in how other people saw her as opposed to how she sees herself.

"I've never had a problem with who I am but this made me realise that the time where I was not okay with my face or my body at times, it was because of how people made me look at myself. I even defended them at times, hence the apology to myself because they are wrong, not me."

Zodwa wasn't the only one who penned heartfelt letters in appreciation of her body, other celebs like Khanyi Mbau, Nina Hastie and Thickleeyonce also stripped down for a cause. 

