IN MEMES | Big Boy & Mantuli's confrontation was LIT

Big Boy told Mantuli he doesn't mind going to prison to protect his son against her daughter, plus he can deal with her "logically"... Yhu!

22 August 2018 - 10:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Charles Maja plays the role of Big Boy on Skeem Saam.
Image: Supplied/SABC

One tweep said, "It's better to have a poor present father, than a rich absent father," and that statement was proved to be the truth when viewers saw Big Boy confront Mantuli to protect Leshole.

Everyone who is anyone knows that Mantuli is dangerous with words and can beat anyone in a war.  But on Tuesday night, she met her match in Big Boy and it was the most fascinating confrontation Skeem Saam fans had seen in a while!

Tired of Mantuli and her daughter always looking down on him and his son, Big Boy paid Mantuli a visit to give her a piece of his mind.

It was LIT!

Just watch the clip below.

Twitter couldn't believe how Big Boy left Mantuli lost for words, she's usually the one talking and everyone else is listening.

And, when Big Boy dropped lines that felt like they came from a diss track, like "I'll deal with you logically" or "We'll travel by plane while you and your daughter will be flying on broomsticks," it was over!

Twitter had the memes ready: 

