IN MEMES | Big Boy & Mantuli's confrontation was LIT
Big Boy told Mantuli he doesn't mind going to prison to protect his son against her daughter, plus he can deal with her "logically"... Yhu!
One tweep said, "It's better to have a poor present father, than a rich absent father," and that statement was proved to be the truth when viewers saw Big Boy confront Mantuli to protect Leshole.
Everyone who is anyone knows that Mantuli is dangerous with words and can beat anyone in a war. But on Tuesday night, she met her match in Big Boy and it was the most fascinating confrontation Skeem Saam fans had seen in a while!
Tired of Mantuli and her daughter always looking down on him and his son, Big Boy paid Mantuli a visit to give her a piece of his mind.
It was LIT!
Just watch the clip below.
#SkeemSaam— Magidi (@MagidiRinae) August 21, 2018
😂😂😂A poor available father is better than a rich absent father
Big Boy is a Father Figure pic.twitter.com/8dD2PT0fIm
Twitter couldn't believe how Big Boy left Mantuli lost for words, she's usually the one talking and everyone else is listening.
And, when Big Boy dropped lines that felt like they came from a diss track, like "I'll deal with you logically" or "We'll travel by plane while you and your daughter will be flying on broomsticks," it was over!
Twitter had the memes ready:
#SkeemSaam When Big Boy Said "We'll Travel By Plane While You & Your Daughter Will Be Flying On Broomsticks" @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/rLFFRYbawU— Charlotte Sindane (@charlottiiey) August 21, 2018
Big Boy deal wth MaNtuli logically #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/coFNTV2QMd— Mac Maruapula 🇿🇦 (@MachdonaldM) August 21, 2018
Big Boy says he is not afraid to be a prisoner, the next thing when captain Malebana comes he will be hiding himself.— 👊Teddy_T_Manyuha💪 (@TEDDYMANYUHA) August 21, 2018
#skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/iWySVocjSk
#SkeemSaam Big boy and Mantuli pic.twitter.com/igqyhJoZxk— BUYAN NDIMA (@BuyanNdima) August 21, 2018
#SkeemSaam both MaNtuli le Big Boy ba gana ke tshalete hle pic.twitter.com/IxxwZPVCaE— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) August 21, 2018
Logically, Big Boy bathong #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/juw8lBVorT— IG: (@BathiniShoots) August 21, 2018
#SkeemSaam— Rakgadi (@millie_ville) August 21, 2018
Big Boy... I'm finished!! pic.twitter.com/i3wYVf1Uov
Solly Moholo lost against MaChance, will MaNtuli emerge victorious against Big Boy Mabitsela? Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Zai8YokLXA— Gally, Musa, Zbo and 103 others (@ThisIsColbert) August 21, 2018
Big boy bragging to maNtulu that he's flying to Durban #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/OmmrwnXC0B— makhalangane (@makhalangane) August 21, 2018
That battle ya Mantuli & Big Boy though. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yyPBngFxrS— HLONI (@Lehlohonolo_Ken) August 21, 2018