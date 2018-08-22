IN MEMES | Big Boy & Mantuli's confrontation was LIT

One tweep said, "It's better to have a poor present father, than a rich absent father," and that statement was proved to be the truth when viewers saw Big Boy confront Mantuli to protect Leshole.

Everyone who is anyone knows that Mantuli is dangerous with words and can beat anyone in a war. But on Tuesday night, she met her match in Big Boy and it was the most fascinating confrontation Skeem Saam fans had seen in a while!

Tired of Mantuli and her daughter always looking down on him and his son, Big Boy paid Mantuli a visit to give her a piece of his mind.

It was LIT!

Just watch the clip below.