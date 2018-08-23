TshisaLIVE

Criselda Dudumashe: Dear Trump, land redistribution is inevitable

23 August 2018 - 13:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Criselda Dudumashe has told Donald Trump that land reform will take place in South Africa.
Criselda Dudumashe has told Donald Trump that land reform will take place in South Africa.
Image: Instagram/ Criselda Dudumashe

TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has lambasted US President Donald Trump for his comments on South Africa's land debate, telling the statesman that land redistribution was inevitable and the policy was clear.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that he was looking into South Africa's land seizures. "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚" he tweeted.

The tweet sparked outrage in South Africa, with celebs and the public taking to social media to slam Trump.

In a tweet Criselda took Trump to school on a few matters and claimed that even "decent white South Africans are concerned" about the current land distribution "imbalance."

SA's satirical puppet Chester Missing assured Trump that all was well in Mzansi, while hip-hop star Rashid Kay shaded Trump's sources.

Trump's tweet comes after US think tank‚ the Cato Institute‚ published an editorial calling on his administration to act against South Africa.

Lobby group Afriforum, who has been outspoken on land reform and alleged farm killings in the past, met with the Cato Institute during a trip to America and was also blamed for spreading the hysteria. 

In an official statement, the group said they "welcomed" Trump's decision to look into South Africa's land issues. 

Rapper Kwesta claimed Afriforum was spreading lies, while songstress Simphiwe Dana said they had smeared the image of the whole country.

The South African government hit back at Trump’s tweet‚ claiming it sought to divide the country and explained how land reform would take place. 

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past‚” a tweet from the SA government's official account added.

Winner of Vuzu's hip-hop reality show The Hustle, Flex Rabanyan, questioned how government could claim to be free when they were explaining themselves to a foreign president.

Trump tweets about 'land expropriation' and Mzansi was ready

Trump was never ready for Mzansi's reaction to his statement about land expropriation.
News
6 hours ago

Trump wades into SA land debate with 'large scale killing of white farmers' tweet

South Africa's land expropriation debates have caught the eye of United States president Donald Trump.
Politics
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa's government delivers mature response to 'misinformed' Trump‚ says analyst

Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni has applauded Pretoria’s reaction to the Trump tweet‚ saying it was the “most mature response”.
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu on what 'handing over ProKid's masters' to his family actually means TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make TshisaLIVE
  4. Eyewitness 'shocked' that unknown woman snatched Sbahle Mpisane's weave during ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | ProKid's widow overcome with emotion as she bids her final goodbye to ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X