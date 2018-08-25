TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Drake makes sick little fan's dream come true with a visit

25 August 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Drake makes a little girl's dream come true.
Even though this week has been filled with horrible news from across the globe, this story is sure to bring a smile to your face. 

US superstar Drake cancelled a concert in Toronto so that he could visit an 11-year-old fan, who is suffering with an illness that requires a heart transplant to survive. 

When Drake surprised the young fan, she literally lost her mind. 

It was heartwarming to watch! 

Drake cancelled a concert in Toronto in order to visit a young, sick fan in Chicago. Sofia Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy — and one of her birthday wishes was to meet Drake. After getting his attention with a viral video, Drake made the 11-year-old's dream come true.

