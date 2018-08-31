TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau sends 'skin haters' running with stinging clapback

So y'all won't quit coming after Khanyi Mbau's skin? Okay, y'all gon' see flames ke...

31 August 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Khanyi Mbau had a string of spicy clap backs.
Image: Instagram/Mbau Reloaded

Khanyi Mbau has mastered the art of hitting back so well that no matter how you come at her, it's almost guaranteed that you'll regret it.

Coming for her complexion is really a waste of time, although unusually entertaining in these Twitter streets.

You don't even have to take our word for it, these three tweeps learnt the hard way!

So Khanyi is currently in Asia living her best life but before she landed she dealt with a couple of tweeps, who still have an issue with her complexion. 

They went on to delete their tweets, because how do you come back after this kind of slap! "My skin issue is above you, like literally". 

Yoh!

Another fan shared just how much she loved Khanyi's personality, saying people need to look beyond her complexion. This after another troll had taken a jab at Khanyi's skin.

Khanyi sent a daring message her way. On some..."I'm coming for your kids now". 

Yhu!

Another tweep who called Khanyi out for apparently "looking down" on a fan who admitted that he'd never been on a plane before. 

However, the tweep too soon without reading the entire threat and Khanyi fetched him.  

"Read the whole thread idiot! Fyi I was on a plane at the age of 6!! Google who my father is!". 

Ouch!

And the final nail in the coffin.

Twitter: This woman is now really a white person, when we get the land please skip her.

Khanyi: Hao! But I don't have a problem with you people, my boyfriend is black!

Laughs in "YOU people"

