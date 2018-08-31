Khanyi Mbau sends 'skin haters' running with stinging clapback
So y'all won't quit coming after Khanyi Mbau's skin? Okay, y'all gon' see flames ke...
Khanyi Mbau has mastered the art of hitting back so well that no matter how you come at her, it's almost guaranteed that you'll regret it.
Coming for her complexion is really a waste of time, although unusually entertaining in these Twitter streets.
You don't even have to take our word for it, these three tweeps learnt the hard way!
So Khanyi is currently in Asia living her best life but before she landed she dealt with a couple of tweeps, who still have an issue with her complexion.
They went on to delete their tweets, because how do you come back after this kind of slap! "My skin issue is above you, like literally".
Yoh!
Hunny I m currently on a flight to Dubai my skin issue is above u .. like literally boo.. relax buy ur ponds n wait for the robot to turn green before u cross the road!! https://t.co/McXRaX8qEQ— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) August 30, 2018
Another fan shared just how much she loved Khanyi's personality, saying people need to look beyond her complexion. This after another troll had taken a jab at Khanyi's skin.
Khanyi sent a daring message her way. On some..."I'm coming for your kids now".
Yhu!
Now that I have left their fathers alone, tou would think they would leave me alone, but they outche trying to lick my milk skin. Tell them that I m coming for their children next!! https://t.co/Vppkd1IL1N— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) August 30, 2018
Another tweep who called Khanyi out for apparently "looking down" on a fan who admitted that he'd never been on a plane before.
However, the tweep too soon without reading the entire threat and Khanyi fetched him.
"Read the whole thread idiot! Fyi I was on a plane at the age of 6!! Google who my father is!".
Ouch!
Read the whole thread idiot! FYI I WAS ON A PLANE AT THE AGE OF 6!! Google who my father is!! Mandla was not he cherry on top! #KnowThyCelebrity come @ me correct! Good morning from Asia https://t.co/SbdxTNpvey— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) August 31, 2018
And the final nail in the coffin.
Twitter: This woman is now really a white person, when we get the land please skip her.
Khanyi: Hao! But I don't have a problem with you people, my boyfriend is black!
I don’t have an issue with you pple, my boyfriend is black. 😂😂😂— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) August 30, 2018
SA IS A LOT!!!! 🙈😂 STAAAAP!! pic.twitter.com/iX6jjqlwR8